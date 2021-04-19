There's bound to be an embarrassment of riches awaiting the Dallas Cowboys in the first round of the 2021 NFL Draft, considering at least three quarterbacks are expected to be selected before they go on the clock at No. 10. This will give the Cowboys a chance at a can't-go-wrong pick as they likely stare at several options that include both defense and offense. The current frontrunners for that slot include cornerbacks Patrick Surtain, II and Jaycee Horn, but it's tight end Kyle PItts that owns most of the headlines at the moment when owner Jerry Jones is mentioned.

The former superstar of the Florida Gators recently confirmed he has met with Jones and the Cowboys via Zoom.

"Yes, I have spoken to the Cowboys [and Jerry Jones]," Pitts confirmed, via The Rich Eisen Show.

As far as reports go regarding Jones being infatuated with him, the former Gator isn't lending that rumor any energy.

"I rather not read the press clippings," Pitts said. " ... Until the day comes, I won't worry about that. Someone did call and tell me about that, and it is an honor for him to say that. Dallas is a great team. If I have the opportunity to play for them it would be a great thing."

Pitts, a Philadelphia native, admits it would be a little awkward back home if it is the Cowboys who give him the call on April 29 -- considering the raging rivalry between them and his hometown Eagles.

"That's kind of what I would call the oxymoron -- me growing up an Eagles fan and then having the opportunity to play for the Cowboys," he said with a laugh. "That would be a hard time getting some of my family [a Cowboys jersey] because they're diehard Eagles fans, so that would be something funny."

Of course, there's no guarantee Pitts will be available when the Cowboys go on the clock at No. 10, considering the Atlanta Falcons and other teams also have keen interest. The Eagles had a clear shot at returning him to Eastern Pennsylvania when they owned the No. 6 pick, but instead traded back in a deal with the Miami Dolphins that now puts them at No. 12, and almost certainly out of the running to pair Pitts with newly named starting quarterback Jalen Hurts. The decision to trade down by general manager Howie Roseman was met with fury by the Eagles faithful, but the Pitts household didn't share in that reaction.

"They're not heavily into to it to the point where they're like, 'We want you playing for the Eagles,'" he said. "They're just enjoying the process like myself. We're just seeing where all the chips fall and if they didn't trade back and I got an opportunity to play for the Eagles, it would've been a great thing but we're not stressing about it. Like I said, we're just letting the chips fall."



Granted, the Eagles could strike a deal to move back up into the top 10 to land Pitts, and there's also a chance the New York Giants (who sit at No. 11) will entertain the same thought; and especially after the NFC East saw the Cowboys land dynamic wideout CeeDee Lamb just a year ago -- potentially allergic to allowing even more offensive firepower to head to North Texas. All of this, and much more, sets the stage for what could be a roller coaster of a ride in the first round of the upcoming draft.



For his part, Pitts is simply waiting to see what area code shows up on his caller ID.