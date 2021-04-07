After an all-virtual 2020 draft, the 2021 NFL Draft will return to a much more normal setting. This year's draft will take place in Cleveland, Ohio, a year after NFL commissioner Roger Goodell read each draft pick from the confines of his home.

The draft's "green room" will also be back in 2021, with several of this year's top prospects agreeing to head to Cleveland for the event. Below is a list of the players who have already committed to attending the draft.

QB Mac Jones, Alabama



QB Trey Lance, North Dakota State



WR Ja'Marr Chase, LSU



WR DeVonta Smith, Alabama



TE Kyle Pitts, Florida



IDL Christian Barmore, Alabama



EDGE Gregory Rousseau, Miami

LB Micah Parsons, Penn State



CB Caleb Farley, Virginia Tech



CB Patrick Surtain II, Alabama



While some of the top prospects will be in Cleveland for the draft, former Clemson quarterback Trevor Lawrence, the favorite to be the first player selected, will reportedly watch the draft with his friends and family at Clemson.

Each player listed above is projected to be a first-round pick. Jones and Lance are competing with Justin Fields and Zach Wilson to be the second quarterback selected in the draft. In his most recent mock draft, CBS Sports draft analyst Ryan Wilson has Zach Wilson going to the Jets with the No. 2 overall pick. He then has Jones going to the 49ers with the No. 4 overall pick. Wilson has the Panthers taking Fields with the No. 8 overall pick.

Along with players being permitted to attend the draft, the NFL will allow teams to assemble draft rooms this year, and the NFL will permit teams to have draft rooms with physical distancing and mask wearing.