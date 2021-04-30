For Najee Harris, there was no place he would have rather been on his draft night. Instead of shaking Roger Goodell's hand in Cleveland, the Pittsburgh Steelers' new running back was in Oakland with family and friends, including Ravens cornerback Marcus Peters.

Before getting drafted, Harris visited Greater Richmond Interfaith Program, where he, his mother and his four siblings lived when Harris was 12 years old. Harris, hours before being the 24th overall pick in the 2021 NFL Draft, bought pizza, cupcakes and other goodies for children at the shelter. Harris spent time talking and taking photos with children and staff members.

"Doing this really makes me and my family feel better, just giving appreciate and everything," Harris told KRON's Kylen Mills. "It's a subject, especially in the Bay Area, that needs to get shed light on. The more that we are together, the more we can make everything happen, especially in good ways. You know for me moving up I'm getting more attention, more cameras and stuff, that's good. Because it's shedding more light on the situation."

Shelter leaders hope Harris can serve as an example for children who are currently there.

"Just to see him as a grown man with this kind of opportunity for him today and to know that he lived in this shelter among many other places their family had to move around and lives as a homeless man just speaks to the anything is possible," Kathleen Sullivan, executive director of the Greater Richmond Interfaith Program, told ABC's Lyanne Melendez.

While Harris brought joy to his community on Thursday, Steelers fans also delighted in their team selecting the top running back prospect in this year's draft. Steelers coach Mike Tomlin and general manager Kevin Colbert also didn't hide their excitement in being able to select Harris, the reigning Doak Walker Award winner who helped lead Alabama to a national title in 2020.

"We're ecstatic about netting Najee," said Colbert, who selected a running back in the first round for the first time in 13 years. "He was a durable player in an NFL-type running offense in what is one of the toughest leagues in college football."

"He's a guy that comes to us with a professional level of conditioning," Tomlin added. "Along with his pedigree, I think, [his conditioning] be a catalyst for him to be an immediate component to our offense and to our team. A lot of be excited about tonight. ... We were very excited that he was there for us. He's an exciting player. He's a three-dimensonal running back coming from a professional offensive system. He's made NFL runs his whole career."

Harris, who said that he is excited to play with future Hall of Fame quarterback Ben Roethlisberger, is aware of the rich history of Steelers running backs, a linage that includes Hall of Famers Franco Harris and Jerome Bettis. And while much will be expected of him, Harris is not feeling the pressure of having to help revive a running game that was last in the NFL in 2020.

"I understand that they did finish last in rushing last year," Harris said, "but I feel like through a lot of practice and hard work, that can be changed."