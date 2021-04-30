The New England Patriots entered the 2021 NFL Draft with one major question on the roster: quarterback. Well, it appears Bill Belichick and company have filled that need right out of the gate. With the No. 15 overall selection, New England has tapped Alabama quarterback Mac Jones to be the franchise's future under center.

Jones being available at No. 15 may be looked at as a bit of a surprise by some as he was a possible candidate to come off the board No. 3 overall to the San Francisco 49ers. When they elected to go with North Dakota State's Trey Lance instead, that sent Jones on a bit of a free fall into the teens, which opened the door for the Patriots to bring him to Foxborough.

One key tip that showed New England's interest in Jones was that he was the only quarterback prospect whose pro day Belichick attended in person.

"This is what I wanted all along, and I can't wait to play for the greatest franchise in NFL history," the Heisman Trophy finalist told the NFL Network following his selection to New England.

Jones put together an eye-popping season at Alabama in 2020 where he threw for a school-record 4,500 yards to go along with 41 touchdowns and four interceptions. He's arguably the most accurate quarterback in this class, completing 77.4% of his throws last season. That trait alone likely was very attractive to the decision-makers in Foxborough.

From here, Jones will come to Gillette Stadium and compete for the starting job alongside 2020 starter Cam Newton, who re-signed with the team this offseason on a one-year deal, and 2019 fourth-round pick Jarrett Stidham.