Never in the history of the NFL Draft had eight quarterbacks come off the board over the course of the first three rounds. While the New Orleans Saints are fresh off the retirement of franchise icon Drew Brees, they were not one of the handful of teams to get in on that action over the first two days of the draft. However, they won't be leaving empty-handed as they've since addressed that position during the early portions of Day 3. With the No. 133 overall pick in the fourth round, the Saints selected Notre Dame quarterback Ian Book.

This is one of the more intriguing picks of the final day of the draft to this point as it throws another wrinkle into the looming quarterback battle between Jameis Winston and Taysom Hill set for later this summer at training camp. Leading up to these draft festivities, head coach Sean Payton did note that adding a quarterback wasn't a" must" for the organization as they do have faith in both Winston and Hill heading into next season, but Book clearly caught enough of their eye to pull the trigger on the pick.

Ideally, the Saints would want either Hill or Winston to take the baton following Brees' retirement earlier this offseason and prove to be the clear-cut starter going forward. If neither makes a convincing case, however, Book could be a prospect to keep an eye on after spending the next few seasons marinating in Sean Payton's offense.

At Notre Dame, Book completed 64.6% of his passes last season and threw for 2,830 yards over 12 games played. He also threw 15 touchdowns and just three interceptions, giving him a 144.3 passer rating. On the ground, he rushed for 485 yards and added nine rushing touchdowns in 2020. Over the three seasons he started for the Fighting Irish, Notre Dame went 30-5.