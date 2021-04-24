Tom Brady's career is connecting generations at this point -- expected when a quarterback wins his seventh Super Bowl title at 43 years old. Brady continues to put up the most impressive NFL career ever, but not even he could have predicted he would be playing in the NFL longer than some of his future counterparts have been alive.

Thanks to some impressive work by Mike Renner of Pro Football Focus, there will be 14 prospects that will be 20 years old on night one of the NFL Draft this Thursday. In case you're wondering, Tom Brady has been in the NFL for 21 seasons -- and is going on his 22nd this year.

Here are the prospects that will be 20 years old on draft day:

Trey Lance (QB) -- May 9, 2000

Terrace Marshall (WR) -- June 9, 2000

Rondale Moore (WR) -- June 9, 2000

Anthony Schwartz (TE) -- September 5, 2000

Kyle Pitts (TE) -- October 6, 2000

Brevin Jordan (TE) -- July 16, 2000

Tommy Tremble (OT) -- June 2, 2000

Penei Sewell (OT) -- October 9, 2000

Jalen Mayfield (DT) -- May 23, 2000

Alim McNeil (DT) -- May 11, 2000

Bobby Brown III (DT) -- August 7, 2000

Azeez Ojulari (LB) -- June 16, 2000

Cameron McGrone (CB) -- June 22, 2000

Greg Newsome (CB) -- May 18, 2000

Brady was drafted on April 16, 2000 -- before any of those players were even born. His first NFL game was on September 3, 2000, two days before Schwartz was born and a month before Pitts and Sewell -- two of the top-10 prospects were even born. Brady was a game day inactive in Week 1 of the 2000 season, with his first snaps taking place on Thanksgiving Day in 2000 (November 23). He went 1-for-3 for six yards in the New England Patriots 34-9 loss to the Detroit Lions.

Brady has the most Super Bowl championships in NFL history (seven) and the most passing touchdowns in NFL history (581). He's second all-time in passing yards (79,204) and is showing no signs of slowing down.

Next year, Brady will have a longer NFL career than the majority of draft prospects. Brady is already planning on playing with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers until he's 45, further advancing his candidacy as the greatest player ever.