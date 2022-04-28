Las Vegas has a history of holding major sports and entertainment events, but the 2022 NFL Draft is expected to be the largest gathering the city has ever seen. According to Review Journal, Las Vegas officials expect around one million visitors over the weekend.

The 2022 NFL Draft kicks off on Thursday, April 28 at 8 p.m. with the first round.

Vegas has been home to major sporting events such as the NBA All-Star game, NCAA men's basketball tournaments and the NFL Pro Bowl, but the draft is expected to pass them all for number of visitors.

Fans visiting for the Draft will get to see a stage constructed over water in front of the fountains at the Bellagio. Not a bad backdrop. At night, the fountains projected images of the NFL Draft.

The production of the weekend is so massive, Las Vegas is closing down a part of the strip, something they do not do for just any event.

Fans coming will also get entertainment from Ice Cube, Criss Angel, the Blue Man Group and will have the opportunity to go to the NFL Experience, where they can see Super Bowl rings and Lombardi Trophies.

Las Vegas was originally scheduled to host the Draft in 2020, but due to the coronavirus pandemic, the event was virtual that year. The NFL then gave the hosting duties to the home of the Raiders for 2022, with the 2021 Draft already scheduled to be in Cleveland, Ohio.

Las Vegas will be an NFL event host once again in 2024, when it is scheduled to host the Super Bowl.