We are officially two weeks away from the 2023 NFL Draft, which will take place in Kansas City, Missouri. The draft begins Thursday, April 27, and rolls through the weekend. Round 1 takes place Thursday night, the second and third rounds are Friday and the final four rounds of the event will headline Saturday.

The NFL draft has evolved into a legitimate spectacle that will be broadcasted on ESPN, ABC and NFL Network. CBS Sports HQ will also provide coverage before, during and after the event. Each year, a number of prospects attend the event, with the anticipation of that moment where they get to walk across the stage, greet NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell and hold up the jersey of the team that selected them in front of a national audience.

On Thursday, the NFL announced the names of the 17 players who will be in attendance. Check out the list below:

WR Jordan Addison, USC

EDGE Will Anderson Jr., Alabama

S Brian Branch, Alabama

DL Jalen Carter, Georgia

WR Zay Flowers, Boston College

CB Christian Gonzalez, Oregon

OT Paris Johnson Jr., Ohio State

QB Will Levis, Kentucky

CB Joey Porter Jr, Penn State

QB Anthony Richardson, Florida

RB Bijan Robinson, Texas

WR Jaxon Smith-Njigba, Ohio State

QB C.J. Stroud, Ohio State

EDGE Keion White, Georgia Tech

EDGE Tyree Wilson, Texas Tech

CB Devon Witherspoon, Illinois

QB Bryce Young, Alabama

Every single one of CBS Sports' top-10 prospects in this class will be in Kansas City, including the top four quarterbacks: Young, Stroud, Levis and Richardson. One of these players is expected to go No. 1 overall to the Carolina Panthers -- and there's a possibility these four players are the first four prospects off the board!

One player who will be in attendance that may come as just a little bit of a surprise is Georgia Tech edge rusher Keion White, who is CBS Sports' No. 66 prospect in this class. Last season, the Old Dominion transfer recorded 14 tackles for loss and 7.5 sacks for the Yellow Jackets.

