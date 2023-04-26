With the 2023 NFL Draft now less than 36 hours away, we're not too far from finding out who, exactly, will land where. There are sure to be some surprises along the way in the first round, and one of the pivot points of the draft comes at No. 3 overall, with the Arizona Cardinals.

Arizona has a new coach and front office, and its quarterback is likely to miss at least a significant chunk of the season after tearing his ACL late last year. The Cardinals have a ton of holes on their roster, and it has been heavily rumored that they will look to trade down from No. 3 to pick up more draft capital and begin to restock the cupboard of talent.

In his pre-draft media availability, new general manager Monti Ossenfort addressed that possibility.

"I think if the trade makes sense and it's the right decision for our team at the time, then we'll do it," Ossenfort said, per the team's official website. "If the right move is to sit and pick a player who've we've done a lot of work on through the process, then we'll be prepared to do that, so I wouldn't say that it's any more likely now as opposed to down the line."

So, the Cardinals will either trade down if they get a good deal, or they will stay at No. 3 and make a pick. Which, well, that makes a lot of sense! That's what you're supposed to do. As for when the Cardinals will know what the best path is, Ossenfort seemed to imply that they already do, and that the way the first two picks play out won't affect their plan for their choice.

"I have no idea what's going to happen at one or two," Ossenfort said. "I think that's a little bit why when we go through our draft exercises those are the questions that we're going to have to ask ourselves. So no, I don't think anything that happens in front of us will dictate what we're going to do at three."