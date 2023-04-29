The NFL Draft always has players that are picked later than expected, or teams find prospects that have excellent value that can immediately contribute to a roster in their rookie season. Some of these players may end up being roster depth, yet they provide value to an organization based on where they were selected.

As the 2023 NFL Draft comes to a close, these were the best bargains from Day 3. These players all have the potential to immediately contribute to their team's roster, even if they don't start in year one.

Kelee Ringo (Eagles)

Round 4: No. 105 overall (Georgia)

The Eagles reap the benefits of a Georgia player falling, as Philadelphia gets more depth on the outside at cornerback after a not-so-excellent season by Ringo. The 20-year-old rookie still has a lot of potential and will get to learn behind Darius Slay and James Bradberry. He can also play safety and compete for a starting spot there in Philadelphia.

Adetomiya Adebawore (Colts)

Round 4: No. 110 overall (Northwestern)

Adebawore's athleticism is off the charts, as he's disruptive off the line and has a high motor. He is best in 3-technique, and can play on the edge and the interior (projects inside in the NFL). Playing behind DeForest Buckner and Grover Stewart will certainly help.

Dawand Jones (Browns)

Round 4: No. 111 overall (Ohio State)

The other good tackle from Ohio State, Jones will stay in the state of Ohio -- earning an opportunity to develop in Cleveland. A beast in run blocking, which is pivotal for a team that likes to run the ball like Kevin Stefanski does. Competing with Jedrick Wills and Jack Conklin isn't a bad thing.

Round 5: No. 143 overall (Pittsburgh)

Brecce Hall and Michael Carter are already a lethal 1-2 running back duo in New York. Why not add Abanikanda to the mix? His vision and burst in the second level will be excellent in running back-by-committee. Aaron Rodgers can't have all the pressure on his shoulders.

Darrell Luter Jr. (49ers)

Round 5: No. 155 overall (South Alabama)

The 49ers just churn out good defensive backs, an excellent spot for Luter to hone his skill set. His long, athletic frame and man-coverage ability will work well in San Francisco. Good outside cornerback depth behind Deommodore Lenoir and Charvarius Ward, and could start in a few years time.

Round 5: No. 160 overall (Texas A&M)

One of the best safeties in the draft fell to the fifth round, immensely beneficial for the Jaguars. Johnson is a premier tackler and can match up with the tight end very well -- vital for a conference with Travis Kelce and Mark Andrews in it. The Jaguars might have found their box safety for the next few years.

Chase Brown (Bengals)

Round 5: No. 163 overall (Illinois)

If the Bengals are looking for a Samaje Perine replacement, Brown may be the guy in 2023. Needing someone to spell Joe Mixon, Brown sees the field well on zone runs -- an excellent counter to what Mixon brings to the offense. There's opportunities for big runs in Cincinnati.

Jaelyn Duncan (Titans)

Round 6: No. 186 overall (Maryland)

Duncan fell significantly in this draft, going where a team seeking offensive line help couldn't pass him up. While Duncan could be a starting guard immediately, his technique does need improvement if the Titans want to develop him as a tackle. If the technique can match the athleticism, watch out.

A.T. Perry (Saints)

Round 6: No. 195 overall (Wake Forest)

The go-to receiver for the Demon Deacons, Perry is fluid in route running and finds his way through the coverage to get open and catch the football. The Saints will like his ability to get open in a loaded wide receiver room with Michael Thomas, Chris Olave, and Rashid Shaheed. There will be opportunities to catch passes and earn playing time.

Zach Kuntz (Jets)

Round 7: No. 220 overall (Old Dominion)

A freak at tight end (6-7, 255), Kuntz is a matchup nightmare in the slot and can stretch the field. Kuntz can create separation from defenders, but will have to be more physical at the point of attack. The Jets will be developing Kuntz, but he can become a favorite of Aaron Rodgers if he gets opportunities to catch the football.