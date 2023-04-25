The Philadelphia eagles have a rare opportunity to capitalize on the 2023 NFL Draft, thanks to having two first-round picks in an offseason following a Super Bowl appearance. Philadelphia holds the No. 10 and No. 30 overall picks in the draft, the first team since the New England Patriots in 2008 to have a top-10 draft pick the year following a Super Bowl appearance.

Philadelphia has interviewed plenty of offensive and defensive linemen amongst its top 30 visits in recent weeks, so that could be the direction the franchise will lean toward at No. 10. The Eagles have also conducted pre-draft interviews with running back Bijan Robinson and wide receiver Jaxon Smith-Njigba, adding even more intrigue Philadelphia could take them 10th.

With no picks from the fourth through sixth rounds, the Eagles are also candidates to trade down and acquire more picks for Day 3. Philadelphia has four premium picks on Days 1 and 2 (two in the first round, one in the second, one in the third) and five premium picks in 2024 (one first, two in the second, and two in the third -- one is a projected compensatory).

The Eagles will certainly be active in the 2023 NFL Draft. Here are their selections heading into Thursday night:

Round Overall Pick 1 10 1 20 2 62 3 94 7 219 7 248

