The New England Patriots found themselves in an unfamiliar position heading into the 2023 NFL Draft -- the clear fourth-best team in the AFC East on paper. This comes after the New York Jets were able to acquire Aaron Rodgers in a blockbuster trade with the Green Bay Packers, which further emphasizes New England's need to hit this draft out of the park to keep up with the rest of the division.

The Patriots first selection this year was initially at No. 14 overall, which would have been the highest the organization has picked dating back to 2008 when they owned the No. 10 overall pick and took linebacker -- and current assistant coach -- Jerod Mayo. However, they team traded down with the Pittsburgh Steelers to No. 17 overall to collect another fourth-rounder. With that top pick New England elected to address the secondary by bringing aboard arguably the top corner in this class in Oregon's Christian Gonzalez.

On Day 2, Bill Belichick's team came away with two defensive players: edge rusher Keion White and safety Marte Mapu. They turn their attention to the final day of the draft where they own a boatload of picks. This is a pivotal time for the Patriots, so you won't want to miss a second of the action over the three-day spectacle. Here is every single selection the Patriots have made and are slated to make at the 2023 NFL Draft.

Round Overall Pick Player 1 17 Christian Gonzalez, CB (Oregon) 2 46 Keion White, EDGE (Georgia Tech) 3 76 Marte Mapu, S (Sacramento State)

4 107 Jake Andrews, C (Troy) 4 112 Chad Ryland, K (Maryland) 4 117 Sidy Sow, G (Eastern Michigan) 5 144 Atonio Mafi, IOL (UCLA)

6 187 Kayshon Boutte, WR (LSU)

Patriots select Christian Gonzalez at No. 17

The Patriots traded back with the Pittsburgh Steelers from No. 14 to No. 17 while picking up at 2023 fourth-rounder. Gonzalez ended up still being on the board for New England when they were on the clock again and and it didn't take long for Bill Belichick's team to swoop in and take the Oregon product. This is quite the coup for the Patriots as Gonzalez was looked at as arguably the top cornerback in this class. He was CBS Sports' No. 1 ranked corner and the No. 7 overall prospect. While offensive tackle was a popular position to address for the Patriots throughout the pre-draft process, the corner spot was also a sneaky big need. Beyond Jonathan Jones -- who re-signed in free agency -- and second-year corner Jack Jones, there wasn't much depth at the position, so not only does Gonzalez bring depth, but also has top-tier talent.

Grade: A -- "I had him ranked as the top corner in this draft. For him to fall this far is amazing to me. The Patriots traded down and still filled a major position of need. Nice job." -- Pete Prisco

Patriots select Keion White at No. 46

New England has beefed up its pass rush by selecting Georgia Tech edge rusher Keion White with the No. 46 overall pick. White is CBS Sports' No. 6-ranked edge rushing prospect and the No. 42-ranked player in this class overall. He's coming off a senior season where he totaled 7.5 sacks and 14 tackles for a loss in 12 games played. The 6-foot-5, 285 pounder has a strong combination of size and athleticism and should be able to give the defensive line some versatility by kicking inside on top of coming off the edge. He joins a pass rushing group that consists of Matthew Judon, Josh Uche, and Deatrich Wise.

Grade: C- -- "Patriots EDGE all the way. Huge, thick, powerful hands. Tested well but doesn't play to that level on the field. Can be slippery getting upfield or stiff and stagnant when he takes on blocks. Can he win fast enough in the NFL? No offense?" -- Chris Trapasso

Patriots select Marte Mapu at No. 76

Bill Belichick is using the first two days of the NFL Draft solidify the defense side of the ball. In the third round, the club elected to bring aboard Sacramento State safety Marte Mapu with the No. 76 overall pick. New England did lose Devin McCourty to retirement this offseason, but Mapu projects more as a box safety/hybrid linebacker, giving more depth at that position. He was the Defensive Player of the Year in the Big Sky Conference last season and finished with 76 tackles and two interceptions.

Grade: B- -- "Safety who'll play LB in the NFL. Found the football often in coverage too. Big hitter with range. Plus athlete. A little redundant with Kyle Dugger on that defense. And still no offense?" -- Chris Trapasso

Patriots select Jake Andrews at No. 107

The Patriots were one of the last teams at the NFL Draft to take an offensive player and broke that streak with the No. 107 pick by taking Troy center Jake Andrews. Andrews is CBS Sports' No. 17 overall interior lineman in this class and has 37 games under his belt. He also brings position versatility as he has experience at guard as well as center. While he may initially get work as a guard, Andrews could also be looked at as a potential heir apparent to longtime starting center David Andrews, who will be 31 years old at the start of next season and has two more years left on his contract.

Grade: B -- "Andrews is a mean battler at center with some burst. Understands angles/leverage very well, particularly for the ground game. Low center of gravity. Played guard before his final season. Must add sand in his pants in pass pro to deal with bull rushers. A little early but a very Patriots pick." -- Chris Trapasso

Patriots trade up for Chad Ryland at No. 112

Two rarities occurred early in the fourth round of the 2023 NFL Draft. Not only did New England trade up, but Bill Belichick's club made a rare trade with the New York Jets to do so. The Patriots gave up No. 120 and No. 184 overall to select Maryland kicker Chad Ryland at No. 112 overall. Ryland is CBS Sports' No. 2-ranked kicker in this class. He is coming off a senior season at Maryland where he connected on 82.6% of his field goal attempts and 97.5% of his extra point attempts. Ryland also has experience on kickoffs.

Grade: F -- "Accurate kicker but doesn't have a big leg. I get kickers can be drafted but trading up for a kicker in the fourth round?" -- Chris Trapasso

Patriots select Sidy Sow at No. 117

New England has used two of its first three picks on Day 3 to address the interior along the offensive line. The latest came at No. 117 with the Patriots selecting Eastern Michigan guard Sidy Sow. The 6-foot-5, 323 pounder is CBS Sports No. 10-ranked interior lineman. He had an impressive showing at the NFL Scouting Combine, registering a 32-inch vertical and a 9-foot-2 board jump. He also rank a 5.07-second 40-yard dash, which is quick for a player of his size.

Grade: A --"Ultra-experienced, big, balanced, athleticism specimen at guard who's rarely out of position or off balanced. Combo-blocking machine. Hand work is good. Hard to find a flaw to his game. Bit surprised no offense weapon has been added yet" -- Chris Trapasso

Patriots select Atonio Mafi at No. 144

The Patriots traded their final pick in the fourth round (No. 135) to the Las Vegas Raiders in exchange for No. 144 and No. 214. With that 144th pick, New England continued to deepen the interior of its offensive line by bringing aboard UCLA lineman Atonio Mafi. The Patriots worked with Mafi at the Shrine Bowl, so they have a solid amount of familiarity with him. The 6-foot-2, 329 pounder has experience playing both left and right guard for the Bruins, and is CBS Sports' No. 16-ranked interior lineman prospect.

Grade: C- -- "Enormous, phone-booth blocker and will devastate smaller rushers at the next level. Only problem is he doesn't have lateral quickness whatsoever and his balance needs work." -- Chris Trapasso

Patriots select Kayshon Boutte at No. 187

The Patriots largely punted on the wide receiver position during the draft, but have come away with LSU's Kayshon Boutte with the No. 187 overall pick in the sixth round. The 5-foot-11, 195 pounder caught 48 passes for the Tigers last season for 538 yards and two touchdown. Boutte was once looked at as a possible first-round talent during his early days at LSU, but seemed to plateau as his tenure went along. It will be interesting to see if the Patriots can tap into that potential.

Grade: B+ -- "Boutte's testing numbers were bad, which is likely why he sunk this far. After the catch, he combines balance with plus cutting skill to knife through the defense. Not a major separator. Low-risk, possibly high-reward WR for Patriots who works best underneath." -- Chris Trapasso

Patriots select Bryce Baringer at No. 192 overall

We got a punter! With the No. 192 overall pick, New England took Michigan State punter Bryce Baringer. The Patriots become the first team since the 2000 Raiders to pick a kicker and a punter in the same draft. Baringer is CBS Sports' No. 1 ranked punter in this class and does fill a sneaky need. The Patriots had one of the worst punting units in the NFL last season and the 32nd-ranked special teams in DVOA, so this is a worthwhile endeavor to get the top-ranked punter at this stage of the draft.

Grade: B+ -- "Arguably the best punting prospect in the class. Big, booming leg, which occasionally leads to him outkicking his coverage. Lacks touch on shorter kicks." -- Chris Trapasso.