The Chicago Bears and general manager Ryan Poles are keeping things close to the vest regarding the No. 1 overall pick in April's draft. The Bears could use the pick themselves, or they could trade it to a quarterback-needy team in exchange for other assets.

While he's continuing to weigh his options, Poles recently made a few things clear while revealing what he thinks the Bears would be in line to receive in exchange for the No. 1 overall pick.

"No one's gonna rush me," Poles recently told Peter King of NBC Sports. "I know I can get a '24 [first-round pick] and a '25 [first-round pick]. You're telling me for the next two years I'll have two ones? That's either four really good players, or if we're cruising, we can still trade back."

Bears head coach Matt Eberflus recently said the Bears have spoken with three teams that are considering trading for the top pick, via Sports Illustrated's Albert Breer. The Bears' current plan is to visit Georgia, Ohio State, Penn State and Alabama while also having in-house draft meetings with prospects. Chicago's brass probably won't sign off on a trade (if it signs off on a trade) until this process has commenced.

Two of our four CBS Sports NFL Draft experts feel the Bears will trade the pick to the Indianapolis Colts, who currently own the No. 4 overall pick. Should that happen, the Colts would undoubtedly use the pick to select one of the top quarterbacks in the NFL Draft. In turn, the Bears would likely acquire multiple first-round picks that includes the fourth pick in this year's draft.

"We're going to weigh all options," Poles told NFL Network during last week's NFL Combine. "The beautiful thing about the combine is that we get to sit down and pair the film and the evaluations that we did this past fall, and then pair it with the personalities, the makeup and the football intelligence. It's been an unbelievable process to get some of the guys up on the board, talk about their film, have them regurgitate and teach us what they were taught and just how smooth it comes out from a lot of them.

"We've got to weigh those options. It's not an easy decision at all."

If they keep the pick, the Bears may be inclined to select former Alabama pass -usher Will Anderson Jr., who told CBS Sports HQ from the combine that "it would be a blessing" to be the first player selected in the upcoming draft. He also responded to questions regarding his diminished production last year after having 17 sacks and more than 100 tackles as a sophomore.

"If you understand and look at football, it's more than just what you see on the sheet," Anderson said. "There's different ways to affect the quarterback. Getting him off his spot, getting him to throw interceptions and helping other people get sacks. Forcing and moving him around the pocket. Those are all the things as an elite rusher that you do; it's more than just getting sacks.

"They say once you get one sack, they come in bunches. That's one thing I try not to worry about. As long as I'm affecting the quarterback in some type of way ... I know that I'm doing my job."

The Bears have a lot of needs, but quarterback is not one of them. Justin Fields, the 11th overall pick in the 2021 NFL Draft, enjoyed a steady progression during his first two seasons. Last year, despite being sacked a league-high 55 times, Fields made history by rushing for the second-highest rushing total of any quarterback for a single season in league history. He also averaged a league-high 7.1 yards per carry.

"We really feel, Ryan and I, that he took a big step last year," Eberflus said of Fields. "He did a really good job of operating the offense ... and midyear, he really started to take off. We're really excited about that."