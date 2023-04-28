The first round of the 2023 NFL Draft has come and gone and some teams should be feeling extra excited about who they've come away with. Not only did some teams draft top-tier talent, but did so at a tremendous value, which cannot be overstated at this initial stage of the three-day spectacle.

Here, we'll be highlighting a handful of the biggest steals that came out of Day 1 of the NFL Draft, including two of which came from the Philadelphia Eagles and a couple more from the AFC East.

Eagles select Jalen Carter at No. 9

Philadelphia's front office had itself a night and it started with the team trading up from No. 10 to the No. 9 overall pick to select Georgia defensive lineman Jalen Carter. GM Howie Roseman didn't have to give up much to move up that single spot, sending the Chicago Bears a fourth-round pick in 2024 along with that No. 10 selection. For that, the Eagles landed themselves arguably the top defensive player in this class. Carter fell due to some off-the-field issues headlined by an arrest warrant being issued back during the NFL Scouting Combine after it was discovered he left the scene of a fatal car crash in January. However, the legal process has since played out and Carter pled no contest, avoided jail time, and received 12 months probation. This issue should be behind Carter at this point and there's no denying his talent. He'll come in and immediately be an impact player along Philadelphia's already lethal defensive line.

Patriots select Christian Gonzalez at No. 17

Gonzalez was on the board when the Patriots were initially on the clock at No. 14, but Bill Belichick's club opted to trade back to No. 17. The second time around with New England on the clock proved to be the charm, however, the club decided to scoop him up and is arguably the biggest steal of the bunch. Gonzalez is CBS Sports' No. 7-ranked prospect and the top corner in this class, which made it surprising to not only see him available at No. 17 but have two other corners go ahead of him. For reference, CBS Sports NFL Draft expert Ryan Wilson has Gonzalez as the No. 3 overall pick in his final mock draft. Cornerback was a big need for the Patriots heading into the draft as their current unit lacked depth, which they now gain while also bringing aboard a highly skilled player.

Seahawks select Jaxon Smith-Njigba at No. 20

It was a weird first round as it relates to the wide receiver position. Two running backs were off the board before a wide receiver heard his name called, which happened to be the Ohio State product. Jaxon Smith-Njigba, who was widely viewed as a potential top-15 pick, landed with the Seattle Seahawks, who utilized its second first-rounder on him. Injuries hampered his 2022 season, but he still ended up being the first receiver taken, and for good reason. This is a wide receiver that led the Buckeyes in receptions in a room that included Garrett Wilson and Chris Olave in 2021. Now, he joins a pass-catching corps that includes Tyler Lockett and DK Metcalf.

Bills select Dalton Kincaid at No. 25

Buffalo snuck in front of Dallas to snatch Utah tight end Dalton Kincaid with the No. 25 overall pick. This is a luxury pick for a Bills team that already has the foundation of a Super Bowl contender, but it's solid value nonetheless. While many expected a receiver to come in and fill Buffalo's pass-catching need, Kincaid can do the same thing. He's a fluid and strong pass catcher who could work as Josh Allen's big slot receiver out of the gate.

Eagles select Nolan Smith at No. 30

The rich get richer. The cherry on top of Philadelphia's fantastic opening round was Georgia edge rusher Nolan Smith somehow falling to them at No. 30 overall. Smith has received comparisons to Haason Reddick throughout the pre-draft process and now he gets to call him his teammate. Smith, CBS Sports' No. 22-ranked prospect, was looked at as a potential mid-round selection that could have even flirted with the top 10. In fact, CBS Sports' Ryan Wilson had the Eagles taking Smith at No. 10 overall in his final mock draft. Getting him 20 picks later is highway robbery.