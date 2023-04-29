In all, 259 players will be selected in the 2023 NFL Draft. This group could contain some of tomorrow's all-time greats and Supers Bowl champions, and it's the hope of each team when it submits a pick that this comes to fruition. Of course, the later you move down the draft board, those talents are harder to find, but some do slip through the cracks creating some of the biggest value from the weekend, which is what we'll be highlighting here.

Below, you can find five of the biggest steals from this year's draft, including three first-round talents who dipped into Day 2.

Joey Porter Jr. to Steelers

Draft selection: No. 32 overall

This is a special pick for the Steelers that spans generations. Not only do they bring in Joey Porter Jr., the son of former Pittsburgh outside linebacker and Super Bowl champion Joey Porter, but they do so at a tremendous value. Throughout the pre-draft process, Porter was looked at as one of the top corner prospects in this class and was a candidate to possibly be the first defensive back off the board. He was CBS Sports' fourth-ranked corner and the No. 12 overall prospect in 2023. Despite that, he fell all the way out of the first round and fell into the Steelers' lap with the top pick in the second round. He should be able to come in and provide immediate help to Pittsburgh's secondary and has an All-Pro ceiling if everything hits right.

Nolan Smith to Eagles

Draft selection: No. 30 overall

Philadelphia had itself one heck of a draft and we could probably put a number of its selections (including Jalen Carter at No. 9) on this list. However, let's highlight Nolan Smith, who the Eagles were able to take at No. 30 overall with their second first-rounder. The Georgia product was CBS Sports' No. 22-ranked prospect and the fifth-best edge rusher in the class. Various mock drafts had him as a mid-first-round selection, while others -- like CBS Sports Draft analyst Ryan Wilson -- had him being picked by the Eagles only at No. 10 overall. So, getting him at No. 30 is quite the coup for the defending NFC champions.

Christian Gonzalez to Patriots

Draft selection: No. 17 overall

New England traded back three spots and was still able to come away with what may be the biggest steal of the draft in Oregon cornerback Christian Gonzalez. Not only was Gonzalez CBS Sports' No. 1-ranked cornerback in the class, but he was the No. 7 overall prospect. In Wilson's final mock draft, he had Gonzalez going as high as No. 3 overall to Arizona, which goes to show how much hype he was getting leading up to Thursday. He has the makings of being a top-flight corner in the NFL, which is exactly what the Patriots need to complement Jonathan Jones and Jack Jones in the secondary.

Brian Branch to Lions

Draft selection: No. 45 overall

Branch is another player that had first-round buzz throughout the pre-draft process, but found himself falling to Day 2. While that may not have been what Branch had hoped for, it's a tremendous find for the Lions, who were able to snag him off the board at No. 45 overall. The Alabama product was CBS Sports' No. 1-ranked safety prospect and a top-20 player in this class. CBS Sports draft analyst Chris Trapasso, who gave this selection an "A" grade, called Branch the "best tacking defensive back I've ever scouted." The combination of Branch in a secondary with C.J. Gardner-Johnson will be a fascinating pairing in 2023.

Will Levis to Titans

Draft selection: No. 33 overall

You can make the argument that Tennessee should have just traded up to No. 31 instead of No. 33 to draft Levis to gain the additional year of team control with the fifth-year option, but you can't deny the value here. Levis, the No. 4-ranked QB in this class, was a candidate to be a top-four pick in this draft and was even garnering some late buzz as a sleeper No. 1 overall pick. However, the Kentucky signal-caller saw his stock plummet out of the first round and into Day 2. The Titans need a developmental quarterback with Ryan Tannehill entering the final year of his contract and Levis fits the bill here. He has elite arm talent and his rushing ability has drawn comparisons to Josh Allen if he can reach his ceiling. In Nashville, he'll be afforded the time to develop and work on his decision-making and accuracy behind Tannehill, which makes this a great landing spot for him and great value for the Titans.