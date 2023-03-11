The Carolina Panthers may only be temporary holders of the No. 1 overall pick. The Panthers, who acquired the pick as part of a blockbuster trade with the Bears, are not ruling out trading back, according to multiple reports.

Whether or not the Panthers trade the pick will largely come down to which quarterback they want to select. The Panthers are currently trying to decide between drafting Alabama's Bryce Young and Ohio State's C.J. Stroud, according to ESPN. Panthers owner David Tepper reportedly favors Young, while head coach Frank Reich prefers Stroud, per Adam Schefter (h/t Bleacher Report).

The Houston Texans, who currently own the No. 2 overall pick, are also expected to select one of the top quarterbacks in the draft.

Young and Stroud are widely considered the top-two quarterback prospects in the draft, with Kentucky's Will Levis also in the mix. The 2021 Heisman Trophy winner, Young threw 79 touchdowns against just 12 interceptions during his time at Alabama. Young, who went 24-2 as Alabama's starting quarterback, ended his college career with a bang. He threw five touchdowns while completing more than 71% of his throws during Alabama's Sugar Bowl win over Kansas State.

Like Young, Stroud was a two-year starter in college. During his last two years with the Buckeyes, Stroud threw 85 touchdowns against just 12 picks. His best performance in college may have been during Ohio State's thrilling comeback win in the 2022 Rose Bowl. Despite future first-round picks Garrett Wilson and Chris Olave sitting out, Stroud set Buckeye bowl records by throwing for 573 yards and six touchdowns while leading Ohio State to a 48-45 win over Utah.

Whoever the Panthers pick will join a team that went 5-3 to close out the 2022 season after a 2-7 start. Carolina's roster features several talented players, including Pro Bowl defensive end Brian Burns, cornerback Jaycee Horn and running back Chuba Hubbard.