The first round of the 2023 NFL Draft is only 20 days away, which means more and more teams are starting to narrow down their game plans. One of the AFC's top contenders, the Buffalo Bills, are reportedly expressing interest in moving up from the No. 27 overall pick in the 2023 NFL Draft, per ESPN, with a report saying a move up is "very possible."

The desired positions are ones that could help lessen the offensive burden on quarterback Josh Allen's shoulders: an interior offensive lineman or an offensive skill player (running back, wide receiver, or tight end). Possible targets could include Florida offensive lineman O'Cyrus Torrence, TCU offensive lineman Steve Avila, Ohio State wide receiver Jaxon Smith-Njigba, TCU wide receiver Quentin Johnston, or Texas running back Bijan Robinson.

Buffalo currently has six picks in the 2023 draft: their own through the first four rounds, the Arizona Cardinals' fifth-round pick, and their own sixth round pick. Lacking in additional selections via compensatory picks, the Bills may have to throw in picks from their 2024 class, of which they currently have all seven, in order to facilitate a high first-round jump up the selection order.

Buffalo has made one first-round trade up under general manager Brandon Beane since 2018, moving up six spots from the 22nd overall pick to the 16th overall pick in the 2018 NFL Draft. The Bills sent their 22nd overall pick and a third-round pick to the Baltimore Ravens in exchange for the 16th overall pick and fifth-round pick. Beane went on to select linebacker Tremaine Edmunds with that pick, and Edmunds made two Pro Bowls in his five seasons with the Bills. Edmunds has since signed a four-year, $72 million contract in free agency with the Chicago Bears this offseason.