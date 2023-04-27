With the 2023 NFL Draft just hours away, the Tennessee Titans currently have the No. 11 overall pick, but that could change. There are rumblings that the Titans could trade up to get a quarterback, a scenario that would make a lot of sense for the team.

According to ESPN's Dianna Russini, the Titans have their eye on a quarterback and will do everything they can to get the player they want. Which quarterback they want is still unknown. The Titans have Ryan Tannehill, who the team will not guarantee will be on the roster Week 1, and Malik Willis, who the team has reportedly lost faith in after just one season. Even if they do keep Tannehill, if the team really loves a QB in this draft it would be smart for them to start developing them under the 34-year-old current starter.

Titans General Manager Ran Carthon says the team is open to everything on draft night, from moving out, to staying where they are or moving up. If they came out declaring they will not trade up, this story would end here, but the willingness is the first sign that it could happen.

The Arizona Cardinals, who currently have the No. 3 pick, have taken calls from the Titans about possibly moving up. If the Titans are after a quarterback, No. 3 would be a solid spot to trade for, where there are still most top prospects on the board.

Arizona has Kyler Murray leading the offense, and are after a player at another position, perhaps edge Will Anderson Jr. from Alabama, edge Tyree Wilson of Texas Tech or offensive tackle Paris Johnson Jr. If the Cardinals feel they can get who they want a bit lower in the draft, moving down and getting something in return from the Titans would benefit all parties.

Titans head coach Mike Vrabel was at Ohio State, his alma mater, and the Kentucky pro days and Carthon was at the pro days of his alma mater, the University of Florida. Vrabel and Carthon did not attend Alabama's pro day.

If the Titans are after a quarterback, the top prospects to choose from are Alabama's Bryce Young, who is expected to go No. 1, Ohio State's C.J. Stroud, Florida's Anthony Richardson and Kentucky's Will Levis.

Vrabel met privately with Stroud and Levis and given the coach's connection with Ohio State and his attendance at both player's pro days, it is adding up that the Titans may be leaning toward taking a quarterback.

Richardson spoke about his visit with the Titans, calling it "fun" and saying Carthon is "like family" because he is a Gator as well. The quarterback said he felt like he did enough in the visit to prove what he is capable of doing.

Young is expected to be off the board by the time the No. 3 pick takes place and if the Houston Texans do not take a quarterback at No. 2 and the Titans trade up, they could have their pick between Stroud, Levis and Richardson. They have seen all three quarterbacks in action, so it makes sense that they are after one of them.

To add even more reasons why a trade up with the Cardinals is viable, Arizona's general manager Monti Ossenfort was with the Titans for the last three years as the director of player personnel, so there is another connection there.