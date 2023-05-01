The 2023 NFL Draft has concluded which means only one thing -- draft grades are here. Below you will find the full draft classes for all 32 teams with individual grades, analysis for every class and a final overall grade. This is my seminal analysis every year.

The first-round grades are from Pete Prisco. Just about all of the individual grades were from me starting in Round 2 through Mr. Irrelevant at the end of the draft. Any grades with an asterisk were from my guy Josh Edwards.

For these team grades, I'm not utilizing an intricate formula, but I am taking the average of each individual grade with more weight given to the earlier picks. And factoring in my own grades for Round 1 picks.

Let's get to it.

Loaded with picks, the Cardinals mostly did a fine job matching need with proper prospect value. Johnson is decently high floor and his length/athleticism blend made him a tantalizing prospect. Ojulari is an advanced rusher but a lesser athlete. Picked a bit early. Injury question marks with Williams and Wilson, who have a fair amount of upside, although I wasn't enamored with Williams' 2022 before the injury. I loved the Gaines-Tune-Pappoe-Clark-Stills five-pick stretch to finish.

Grade: B-

Round Pick Player Grade 1 8 Bijan Robinson, RB, Texas D 2 38 Matthew Bergeron, OT, Syracuse C 3 75 Zach Harrison, EDGE, Ohio State A- 4 113 Clark Phillips, CB, Utah B 7 224 DeMarcco Hellams, S, Alabama* B- 7 225 Jovaughn Gwyn, OC, South Carolina C+

Pete and I felt similarly about the Robinson pick at No. 8 overall. And it wasn't about the prospect. It was about the position, it's value, and replaceability later in the draft. Bergeron has the movement skills to be a quality tackle -- or maybe a guard -- but his losses are ugly because of a lack of balance. That's worrisome. Harrison can be an awesome three-down rusher, My main concern with Phillips is very limited athletic profile. Grade: C

Flowers was a smart add amidst what ultimately became an unprecedented first-round run on receivers. He's short but a complete receiver. Simpson was picked at the correct value and has some upside because of his explosiveness. He just needs to learn how to play linebacker more soundly. Robinson has some upside because of his athletic profile, yet he's an older prospect who wasn't very productive in college. Aumavae-Laulu was a favorite tackle-guard prospect of mine with a Ravens-like power-blocking mentality. I wasn't nearly as high on Vorhees as the masses. In general, the Ravens did solid work. Grade: B

The Bills smartly prioritized helping Josh Allen over defensive linemen. Kincaid comes with a little risk because of his age, injury, and only one year of major productivity, but he was the best natural separator at the loaded tight end position in this class. Torrence is a powerful yet subtly nimble guard, and I adored the Williams selection in the third round. Even though he's short, he has immense length, battles through blockers outstandingly, and is an asset in coverage. Shorter doesn't provide YAC but is an intimidating specimen and wins on the outside down the field because of his size and super-reliable hands. Grade: B+

Round Pick Player Grade 1 1 Bryce Young, QB, Alabama B- 2 39 Jonathan Mingo, WR, Ole Miss B- 3 80 DJ Johnson, EDGE, Oregon D 4 114 Chandler Zavala, OG, NC State A- 5 145 Jammie Robinson, S, Florida State B-

Young graded as my QB3 in this class, minimally behind Anthony Richardson and C.J. Stroud. I still viewed him as one of the premier prospects in this class. Mingo was picked earlier than I had him pegged, yet he was a logical D.J. Moore replacement. He's a lite version of Moore in a nearly identical frame. Johnson is an athletic flier who's very unpolished. I loved the final two selections of Zavala and Robinson. Instant, ready-to-go starters. Grade: B-

The Bears had a prudent plan of attack to fill roster holes and did an admirable job filling them through the draft. Wright has All-Pro upside and has a direct impact on Justin Fields' development. Dexter is a high floor interior brick wall with massive size. Johnson is a lot like new teammate D'Onta Foreman. Effortless power through any type of contact. If Scott can rid his game from concentration drops, he could be the steal of the draft at receiver, and Sewell and Smith are athletic specimens with ultra-physical styles. Grade: B+

Round Pick Player Grade 1 28 Myles Murphy, EDGE, Clemson B 2 60 D.J. Turner, CB, Michigan B+ 3 95 Jordan Battle, S, Alabama B- 4 131 Charlie Jones, WR, Purdue C 5 163 Chase Brown, RB, Illinois B 6 206 Andrei Iosivas, WR, Princeton A 6 217 Brad Robbins, P, Michigan C+ 7 246 DJ Ivey, CB, Miami C-

Murphy didn't do it for me on film relative to where he was picked, but it was an understandable selection late in Round 1 for Cincinnati with the long-term viability of a premium position. Turner is a well-rounded, super-charged CB. Liked that pick more. Battle, Jones, and Brown were grabbed earlier than I had them valued. Only the latter pick comes with noticeable upside. Iosivas is project-y. He did show Christian Watson vibes on film. Nothing special about this class. Nothing brutal either. Grade: B-

Not picking until Round 3 is always a challenge, and the Browns handled themselves well despite the late start. Tillman was selected a bit early but was a relatively unique WR in this class who plays with all the physicality indicated by his measurements. Ika didn't do it for me on field and tested poorly. A beefy nose tackle was needed on this defense though. The Jones, McGuire, and Thompson-Robinson selections in the middle of the draft were stellar. Bright future for McGuire if deployed as an inside-outside rusher. Wypler has starter upside at center and adding offensive line late in the draft is smart. Grade: B

Spotty success for the Cowboys in this draft. Smith's an athletic specimen and more girth on the interior of the defensive front was needed. It's hard for me to be convinced selecting a nose tackle in Round 1 is ever worth it. Schoonmaker worries me because of his age, only one year of essentially any receiving productivity, and minimal YAC ability. However the Overshown and Fehoko selections were strong -- especially Fehoko -- and Richards has swing tackle value. Vaughn late was a sneaky-good find too. What the Cowboys did later > earlier in this draft. Grade: C+

Round Pick Player Grade 2 63 Marvin Mims, WR, Oklahoma B+ 3 67 Drew Sanders, EDGE/LB, Arkansas A 3 83 Riley Moss, CB, Iowa A 6 183 JL Skinner, S, Boise State A 7 257 Alex Forsyth, OC, Oregon B

Sean Payton and George Paton had one heck of a class despite the limited draft capital. Mims at 63 was nice value. He has serious capabilities as a vertical threat and bounces around after the catch. Sanders at 67? Highway robbery. Especially if Denver lets him rush the passer on the edge. Could ultimately be the defensive steal of the draft. Moss and Skinner are two twitched up high-level producers in the secondary and Forsyth is a rock in the run game. From top to bottom -- awesome. Grade: A-

Dan Campbell and Co. took us on an espresso-fueled roller-coaster ride in this draft. Gibbs is my kind of back. Silky smooth and fast. Really, really fast. That doesn't mean picking him at No. 12 overall was a good idea -- although being after a trade back helped. Jack Campbell is a stud. Contrary to the masses, I believed he was worthy of being a middle-of-the-first-round pick. LaPorta and Branch were tremendous finds in Round 2. Hooker is a strange long-term option at quarterback given his age -- I was much lower on him than most anyway -- and Martin is a monstrous specimen with tentacles for arms but doesn't have the athleticism to be a pass-rushing presence in the NFL. Loved the Antoine Green selection in Round 7. He'll outplay that draft position. Grade: A-

This was the best Packers draft in years. Van Ness was my No. 2 edge-rusher in the class. Musgrave doesn't provide much more than speed down the seam. I won't be surprised if Kraft ultimately outplays him. And Reed? Oh man do I love Reed's game. I was probably feeling generous with the Clifford grade. Brooks. Stud. Second-most pressures in all of college football last season. Can win up and down the line. Dubose and Johnson are explosive specimens at their respective positions. Don't sleep on Valentine, an ultra-feisty hyper sudden perimeter corner either. Go grab a Spotted Cow or two, Brian Gutekunst. You earned them with this monstrous haul. Grade: A-

Franchise-altering draft here for the Texans and after swinging for the fences earlier -- and making two quality selections and two crucial positions -- things went awry for the most part. Scruggs, Horton, and To'oTo'o were all picked a round or two early, but the Dell select saved the middle of Houston's draft. Hutchinson just might become the steal of this Texans class after Round 1. Grade: C+

The Colts had a very Chris Ballard draft. That's exactly what I wrote in this spot last year, and it once again was an athleticism-centric haul for Indianapolis. In the past, Ballard has mostly disappointed in the draft because he's zeroed in on big-time athletes who were so incredibly raw. This year, he found quality football players too. Richardson was my QB1, so the draft started with a bang, then Ballard and Co. did a marvelous job constructing a draft class with Richardson in mind while adding much-needed pieces to the defense and went on a heater on Day 3. Four grades between "A-" and "A," from Adebawore in the fourth round to Mallory in the fifth. Downs, Mallory, and Hull will expedite Richardson's growth, and right as he's coming into his own, Freeland should be ready to go at one of the tackle spots. Grade: A-

The early picks of Harrison and Strange saved this grade from dipping into the "C" range. After the Cam Robinson news, Harrison was a smart selection. It was a Trent Baalke special draft, with a clear emphasis on trading down, some good picks -- like Bigsby and Washington later, they will help the offense right away -- and a litany of mostly off-the-radar selections late in the draft. Keep an eye on the last pick, Parish from Houston. Explosive, decently advanced rusher. Grade: B-

FAU and Rice were home-run picks early on for the Chiefs, and those selections weigh the most with my draft grades. After that, the sizzle wore off for Kansas City, although I liked what GM Brett Veach and Co. did positionally throughout. The trade-up for Conner was too much, and Thompson has traits galore but is a developmental rusher selected in Round 5 when other quality edge rushers were still available. Coburn was picked at proper value and has power in his hands, he just seriously lacks explosion and closing speed to be a consistent pocket collapser. Grade: B-

The Chargers got involved in the unprecedented receiver run in the first round and picked my WR1 in this class, Johnston at 21 overall. Fun vertical and, vitally, YAC weapon for Justin Herbert. Tuipulotu has inside-out flexibility and understands how to win at the point of attack with his hands. Many young rushers don't. Henley is exactly the type of off-ball linebacker the Chargers needed, and his athleticism and spatial awareness indicate he'll hit the ground running in the NFL. After that, not as fantastic as the starter, but GM Tom Telesco did work in this draft. Grade: B+

The Rams are now welcoming of draft picks, as they made 14 selections, which, in all honesty are needed on this roster. This class was marked with high highs and low lows. Avila has the mobility to star at guard or, most likely, center in Sean McVay's zone-blocking scheme, and he's ready to play right now. Young is a burst-based outside rusher who didn't get to the quarterback as frequently as his explosiveness would indicate and is an older prospect. Turner, Hampton, and McClendon were all fine selections. Tomlinson can start in the slot immediately, and he'll drive small, quick receivers crazy because he can match their suddenness and he naturally attacks the football. Be sure to monitor Mr. Irrelevant too. Fun, super-slippery inside rusher. Grade: B

Strong, prudent start faded into a strange finish for the Raiders in this draft. Wilson has All-Pro upside, especially given that he won't begin his NFL career as the edge rusher who'll draw the most attention from offensive coordinators and offensive lines. Mayer will fill the hole left by Darren Waller and comes with a super-high floor. Young was a major reach in Round 3. He simply doesn't have serious pass-rush talent. Tucker from Cincinnati is a nifty, sneaky explosive slot receiver who tracks it well even when it's outside his frame, and I adored Bennett as a feisty inside-out corner. The last four picks were grabbed too early. Altogether, the Raiders should be mostly happy with this class. Grade: B-

Round Pick Player Grade 2 51 Cam Smith, CB, South Carolina A- 3 84 Devon Achane, RB, Texas A&M B+ 6 197 Elijah Higgins, WR/TE, Stanford B+ 7

238 Ryan Hayes, OT, Michigan C+

Another year with four draft picks for Miami, and they had nearly identical success as last year. Smith was my CB1. Awesome value in Round 2, but was corner a huge need? Achane was the most Mike McDaniel pick ever, and I can envision Higgins as a fun H-back type because of his chiseled frame and how it helps him clip through contact. Waiting on offensive line until Round 7 was strange. Grade: B+

Kwesi Adofo-Mensah pieced together a fine small class for the Vikings. Addison as the instant No. 2 wideout will work in Justin Jefferson's offense, and Blackmon was a favorite, natural ballhawk and sticky coverage type in the class. Ward and Roy were grabbed too early but were sensible position selections for Minnesota, and I liked Hall late. I loved McBride in Round 7. He can outperform Alexander Mattison early. Grade: B

It's rare that I love a Bill Belichick draft class. However, more specifically, he seems to always pick a mid-round offensive lineman who was a draft crush of mine. Gonzalez was snagged at nice, proper value at No. 17 overall. He's the athletic man-coverage specialist needed in New England's secondary. White didn't do it for me whatsoever on film, but Mapu has major upside as a linebacker, although he's a lot like Kyle Dugger. Sow is an instant starter with Pro Bowl abilities right now. No, I did not like a trade up in Round 4 for a kicker. Boutte and Douglas were shrew receiver adds late because they excel underneath and after the catch. Grade: C+

Big discrepancy with the Saints first two selections. Bresee actually became undervalued in this class, but Foskey does not play to his testing figures and wasn't overly productive from a pressure-rate perspective at Notre Dame. Seemed way too early for him. After that, all rock-solid picks from New Orleans. Saldiveri has starter abilities, Haener is a perfect Derek Carr backup, and Perry has some Michael Thomas flashes to him. Grade: B-

Nice work again, Joe Schoen. He demonstrated amazing patience letting Schmitz fall to him in the second round after snagging a prototype Wink Martindale corner in the first in Banks. There was aggression to pick Hyatt in the third, but that pick was made at the proper value, and Gray is a springy, versatile back to give more juice to the backfield after Saquon Barkley. Grade: B+

Plenty of smart selections by GM Joe Douglas in this class, a collection also marked by a few head-scratchers. McDonald is a good football player. He's explosive. He wasn't worth the 15th overall pick. Tippmann has upside but was a bit too project-y to be the No. 43 overall selection. Then Douglas heated up with Warren at offensive tackle and, one of my favorite picks in the entire class, Abanikanda in Round 5. Bernard-Converse and Kuntz on Day 3? Gems. Grade: B

We can't pretend the Carter pick comes without risk, but Round 1 was as close to a dream come true as possible for Howie Roseman and the Eagles. For the life of me I could not understand the hoopla around Steen all draft season, yet I really liked the Brown and Ringo selections later. McKee was one of the strangest selections in the draft fit-wise, and Ojomo will outplay where he was drafted. Decently electric, advanced upfield rusher. Grade: A-

Behold the best 2023 draft class. And it's easier and more succinct to tell you the picks I didn't like, which was really just Herbig in Round 4. Sutton Smith type. Jones will take time to acclimate to the pro game and play with more balance in pass pro. In a few years, he could be a franchise tackle. Porter, Benton, and Washington. Chef's kiss. Trice and Anderson to finish. Glorious. Well done, Omar Khan. Well done. Grade: A-

Three spectacular picks to start for GM John Schneider and head coach Pete Carroll, although I wasn't quite as high on Witherspoon as the masses, and it didn't feel like a need so big to select that position at No. 5 overall. Hall is going to be a star in Seattle. Strong, pass-move. Relentless motor. Charbonnet is an NFL-ready feature back type. But, uh, Kenneth Walker? Bradford and Oluwatimi will be rocks on the interior of what was a shoddy offensive line for a very long time. Grade: B

I'm usually perplexed by at least two 49ers picks each year. They also typically draft a few draft crushes of mine. This year was no different. Brown is a dynamic ball hawk who plays a lot more athletically than his workout. A kicker at No. 99 overall? That was not the best allocation of a Top 100 pick. Latu was sluggish on film -- didn't understand that selection at all. But Luter right after? Tremendous. He's a starter with Pro Bowl upside. Willis and Bell in the seventh round were classic YAC-based 49ers picks. Grade: B-

The Buccaneers are kinda-sorta in need of a rebuild, and that construction got off to a good start with this class. Not amazing. But a sturdy foundation. Kancey and Mauch don't boast traditional size. They're impeccable athletes who will give life to the interior of their respective sides of the line. Diaby's more freaky specimen than disruptive rusher and Dennis is an authoritative tackler who has trouble covering. Big fan of the Durham, Palmer, and Ramirez picks late. Keep tabs on that last pick. Grade: B

Somewhat of a weird start with Skoronski, who I was a touch lower on than most, for an offense that desperately needs playmakers. The Levis pick in Round 2 was awesome -- even though many soured on him late in the process, the value in Round 2 cannot be ignored. Spears and Duncan can become key pieces to the offense. Smooth athletes with intricate position-specific skills. Grade: B-

Forbes was picked like a round too early in my estimation, but I am a sucker for playmakers, and Forbes is certainly that. Although he did allow a fair amount of grabs in his coverage vicinity. Wasn't just all pick sixes. Martin is a stud defensive back and Stromberg and Daniels can factor in early if they improve their balance, which can come with not leaning into as many blocks. Good for the Commanders to address the trenches when they did. Rodriguez is a rocked-up battering ram. Good value late at that running back spot. Grade: B-