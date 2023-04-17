Houston Texans general manager Nick Caserio is adamant that he will remain with the team, despite rumors that he will be leaving after the 2023 NFL Draft. Caserio addressed the rumors during a press conference Monday.

"Quite frankly, I'm almost embarrassed I have to," Caserio said of discussing the idea that he could leave. "I feel sort of like Leonardo DiCaprio in '[The] Wolf of Wall Street.' I'm not leaving. There's never really been any substantive discussions of the sort."

Caserio discussed other details about the upcoming draft, saying teams have called him looking to trade up to the No. 2 pick.

"Are we open for business? We're open to listening," Caserio said.

The Carolina Panthers have the No. 1 overall pick, trading up from No. 9 in a deal with the Bears. Carolina is expected to draft a quarterback, likely Bryce Young (Alabama) or C.J. Stroud (Ohio State). Anthony Richardson (Florida) and Will Levis (Kentucky) are the other quarterbacks expected to be taken early in the draft.

If the Texans feel they can get the player they want later in the draft and can get value from their No. 2 pick, they may bite. If they are sold on Young or Stroud, they will need to remain at No. 2 in order to take whoever the Panthers do not get.