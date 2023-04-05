Ohio State's Paris Johnson Jr. is expected to be a first-round pick in this month's draft. The 6-foot-6, 313-pound left tackle is CBS Sports' No. 14 prospect, and arguably the top tackle in this class. Since he plays a premier position, Johnson could hear his name called pretty early on opening night.

The 2022 consensus All-American played right guard in 2021 and left tackle in 2022. He allowed just two sacks and 11 pressures in 424 pass block snaps last season. During a recent appearance on "Bussin' With The Boys," Johnson not only revealed that he would be open to moving back inside to guard, but he also listed his top three landing spots.

Johnson said he's already thinking about state income taxes. While he has no control on where he's selected, he'd like to play in one of those states that have NFL teams. With "Bussin' With the Boys" being hosted by two former Titans in Taylor Lewan and Will Compton, Johnson said the Titans would be a "cool" landing spot with Tennessee having no state income tax.

Along with the Titans, Johnson said realistically -- specifically when it comes to teams that need tackles -- he would like to land with the Chicago Bears or Atlanta Falcons.

CBS Sports NFL Draft experts Ryan Wilson and Chris Trapasso do not have Johnson going to one of these three teams in their most recent mock drafts, but they are sending him to a state with no state income tax: Nevada, and the Las Vegas Raiders. Josh Edwards has Johnson falling to the New England Patriots at No. 14, and Kyle Stackpole is sending Johnson to one of his top three choices in the Bears at No. 9 overall.

The fact that Johnson is speaking with Lewan about his future is interesting, because he may have a solid chance to replace the longtime left tackle in Tennessee. The Titans hold the No. 11 overall pick in the 2023 NFL Draft, and offensive line is at the top of their needs.