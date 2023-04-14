The Minnesota Vikings could very well be entering their final year with Kirk Cousins. The quarterback is entering the last year of his deal with the franchise and recent reports suggest that he is likely to simply play out his deal and test the market next offseason. So, that would leave Minnesota with quite a noticeable hole at their most important position, but the team does seem to be aware of that fact and may be in the market for an heir apparent at the 2023 NFL Draft where they pick at No. 23 overall.

Speaking to reporters on Thursday, both GM Kwesi Adofo-Mensah and head coach Kevin O'Connell admitted that in an ideal world, they would have a quarterback to develop for a year behind Cousins.

"We talk about that all the time. I don't know that there's one right answer, to be honest," Adofo-Mensah said, via NFL.com. "Ideally, you probably would want to have a year to have the person in the building or something like that, but I don't know if that's necessary."

"Ideally, you would love to have that person in that role developing behind a great player like Kirk, but I don't think you ever sacrifice it being the right player," O'Connell added. "Regardless of the when, the where, the why, the how, you can't sacrifice that. Cause you have to have ultra-belief and connection on making that decision cause it is such an important decision"

Because the Vikings will be on the clock in the back half of the draft, they'd need to swing a trade up inside the top 10 to realistically have a chance at selecting one of the top four quarterback prospects in this year's draft. Either that or see one of them have a rather surprising free fall like CBS Sports NFL Draft analyst Ryan Wilson has occurring in his latest mock draft where the Vikings select Kentucky's Will Levis. Beyond that, the club would then need to pivot to that next tier of quarterback like Tennessee's Hendon Hooker.

"Quarterback is the most important position in our sport," Adofo-Mensah said. "Ultimately, Kevin and I -- these aren't things you just kind of decide in the moment. You have to have plans, you have to have strategies, you have to have different ways of getting to that answer. We've had these conversations, they're ongoing. There's lots of different avenues in terms of addressing that position. I wouldn't necessarily box us into just one. Again, we do know it's the most important position in this sport and we'll treat it with that kind of importance."

While these next couple weeks could center around Minnesota's pursuit of its future quarterback, the Vikings are set for at least the 2023 season with Cousins, who threw for 4,547 yards last season, which was the most during his Vikings tenure thus far.