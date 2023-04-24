Boston College is no stranger to adding talent to the NFL but they are set to experience a first on Thursday night with wideout Zay Flowers. The program has never had a wide receiver taken in the first round of the NFL Draft and Flowers is widely expected to change that by hearing his name called on Day 1.

Flowers is CBS Sports' third-ranked wide receiver in this year's class and the No. 24 overall prospect. He hauled in 78 passes for 1,077 yards and 12 touchdowns in 12 games for a 3-9 Eagles team that wasn't particularly competitive in 2022. Being the centerpiece of that offense and still being able to put up those impressive totals has caught the eye of NFL evaluators, which has him in position to become a first-rounder.

On top of that, Flowers' commitment to remain at Boston College despite interest from other programs has also been something that has worked in his favor during the pre-draft process. The three-star recruit out of Fort Lauderdale did have offers to transfer to major programs that featured NIL deals that were in the six-figure range before the 2022 season. Instead, he opted to remain at BC.

While he may have missed out on that instant payday at the collegiate level, Boston College head coach Jeff Hafley is of the belief that he'll get it back and more in the NFL.

"He represents loyalty and commitment in a day and age in college football when those are rare," Hafley told the Boston Globe. "I know for a fact there were some big schools that I know very well, who they were, and how much they were offering him. He came to me and told me he didn't want to leave, which is hard for a kid to turn down.

"And now in return, he's going to make more money because of it, because every head coach that I talk to wants a loyal guy, wants a guy they know they can count on."

In his most recent mock draft, CBS Sports NFL Draft analyst Ryan Wilson has Flowers coming off the board at No. 15 overall to the Green Bay Packers.