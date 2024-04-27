The Philadelphia Eagles were certainly busy throughout the NFL Draft, wheeling and dealing multiple picks throughout the three-day event. After (surprisingly) not making a trade on opening night, Eagles general manager Howie Roseman went to work.

Once the Eagles made their final pick of the draft at No. 190 overall (sixth round), Roseman executed eight separate trades throughout the three days. The eight trades are tied for the most ever for a team since the draft went to seven rounds in 1994, matching the 2018 New England Patriots and 2023 Houston Texans (eight) for the most in the seven-round format.

Here are the seven trades the Eagles made:

2nd round: No. 50, No. 53, and No. 161 to Commanders for No. 40 (selected Cooper DeJean) No. 78, and No. 152 (selected Ainias Smith)

No. 50, No. 53, and No. 161 to Commanders for No. 40 (selected Cooper DeJean) No. 78, and No. 152 (selected Ainias Smith) 3rd round: No. 78 to Texans for No. 86 and No. 123

No. 78 to Texans for No. 86 and No. 123 3rd round: No. 86 to 49ers for No. 94 (selected Jaryx Hunt) and No. 132

No. 86 to 49ers for No. 94 (selected Jaryx Hunt) and No. 132 4th round: No. 120 to Dolphins for 2025 3rd-round pick

No. 120 to Dolphins for 2025 3rd-round pick 4th round: No. 123 to Texans for No. 127 (selected Will Shipley) and 2025 5th-round pick

No. 123 to Texans for No. 127 (selected Will Shipley) and 2025 5th-round pick 4th round: No. 132 and No. 210 to Lions for No. 164, No. 201 and 2025 4th-round pick

No. 132 and No. 210 to Lions for No. 164, No. 201 and 2025 4th-round pick 5th round: No. 164 and No. 201 to Colts for No. 155 (selected Jeremiah Trotter Jr.)

No. 164 and No. 201 to Colts for No. 155 (selected Jeremiah Trotter Jr.) 5th round: No. 171 to Jets for No. 185 and No. 190 (selected Johnny Wilson and Dylan McMahon)

Roseman's job was to recoup picks for the 2025 draft -- and succeeded. Here are the Eagles picks in the 2025 draft:

1st round

2nd round

3rd round

3rd round (from Dolphins)

4th round (from Lions)

5th round

5th round (from Texans)

7th round

7th round



Not only did the Eagles acquire three picks for 2025, but they have nine total picks for next year. They also got back the fourth-round pick traded to the Lions in the D'Andre Swift trade last year at the draft.

Not included in this is the conditional 2026 third-round pick from the Haason Reddick trade (which can be a second if Reddick plays 67.5% of the snaps and has 10+ sacks this year).

The Eagles have set themselves up for 2025 by having seven picks entering Day 3 of the draft, only making four selections while using the extra picks to stock up for next year.