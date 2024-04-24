If the Dallas Cowboys are going to make a fourth consecutive playoff trip next season, they need to ace the 2024 NFL Draft.

They lost eight of their own players in free agency, tied for the third-most in one offseason in Cowboys history. Five of those losses were starters: running back Tony Pollard (Tennessee Titans), center Tyler Biadasz (Washington Commanders), left tackle Tyron Smith (New York Jets), defensive end Dorance Armstrong (Washington Commanders) and defensive tackle Johnathan Hankins (Seattle Seahawks).

Those losses occurred because Dallas wasn't able to re-up quarterback Dak Prescott ($55.1 million cap hit in final year of contract), who led the NFL with 36 touchdown passes in 2023, and wide receiver CeeDee Lamb ($17.991 million cap hit in final year of contract), who led the NFL with 135 catches in 2023, to long-term extensions prior to free agency. Doing so would have enabled the Cowboys to spread those cap hits out more evenly across future seasons. They have signed two external free agents this offseason: 32-year-old Pro Bowl linebacker Eric Kendricks (one year, $3 million contract) and 28-year-old journeyman running back Royce Freeman.

"We feel great about what we've been in free agency. All in. All in. All in," Cowboys owner and general manager Jerry Jones said Tuesday. "We're all in with these young guys. We're all in with this draft. We're all in with knowing that you have to go. We've had adjustments. ... Again, without sounding defensive at all, the youth, the young guys coming in here and playing are incrementally viable. We're counting on them and we've had that happen for us."

Here is every single selection the Cowboys own heading into Thursday night.

Round Overall Pick 1 24 2 56 3 87 5 174 (compensatory pick) 6 216 (compensatory pick) 7 233 (via trade with Raiders) 7 244

