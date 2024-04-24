The New England Patriots are nearing a monumental fork in the road that will chart the course of the franchise's history for years to come. Sound dramatic? Well, it's the position that Robert Kraft has found himself in after an already seismic offseason headlined by the mutual parting of ways with Bill Belichick and the trading away of former first-round pick Mac Jones. Now, new head coach Jerod Mayo and de facto GM Eliot Wolf are tasked with rebuilding the organization back into a winner.

The key arrow they have in their quiver as they go through that process comes at the 2024 NFL Draft where they hold the No. 3 overall pick. This class is filled to the brim with quarterback talent as there could be up to five signal-callers who hear their names called in the opening round of the draft. New England could simply stay put at that position and look to acquire a young QB -- like Jayden Daniels, Drake Maye, or J.J. McCarthy -- or look to trade back for a mountain of assets and still put themselves in the running for a quarterback like Michael Penix Jr., who is said to be a tier below that group above.

Of course, after a 4-13 season, it's clear that New England has needs beyond quarterback and they could use the rest of the draft to fill them, particularly at wide receiver and offensive tackle. They currently have two picks on Day 2, including the second overall pick (No. 34) in the second round. They also have five picks on Day 3.

It can't be overstated how important this draft is for New England, so you won't want to miss a second of the action as it unfolds over this three-day extravaganza. Here is every pick the Patriots currently own heading into Thursday.

Round Overall pick 1 3 2 34 3 68 4 103 5 137 6 180 6 193 (via Jacksonville) 7 231 (via Chicago)

