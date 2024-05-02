The New England Patriots used the 2024 NFL Draft to boost the offensive side of the ball, as they utilized seven of their eight picks to help new offensive coordinator Alex Van Pelt. One pick CBS Sports' NFL Draft expert Chris Trapasso really liked is wide receiver Javon Baker out of UCF, the No. 110 overall pick who received an A+ grade from CBS Sports.

While Baker fell to Day 3, he enters the NFL with supreme confidence. In speaking with Patriots reporters for the first time, he said of his game, "Bring your popcorn -- I make people in wheelchairs stand up," per ESPN. Then, in a recent Instagram video, Baker revealed that he believes he's already a top-10 wide receiver.

Last year for the Knights, Baker caught 52 passes for 1,139 yards and 7 touchdowns. He was named first-team All-Big 12 after leading the conference in receiving yards, and his 21.9 yards per reception ranked second in the FBS.

As we mentioned, Trapasso gave New England's selection of Baker in the fourth round an "A+"

"This is a future No. 1 wideout. While not a burner, he plays faster and has the complete skill set. Releases at the line are good, flexibility to get open at intermediate level, YAC prowess, and especially rebounding skills are high-end."

Baker may have an opportunity to contribute immediately in New England. The Patriots' wide receiver room is headlined by Kendrick Bourne, DeMario Douglas, K.J. Osborn, JuJu Smith-Schuster and second-round pick Ja'Lynn Polk. Expect competition among these pass-catchers, but Baker clearly believes he's about to take the league by storm, much like Puka Nacua of the Los Angeles Rams did last year.