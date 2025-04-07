Two-way Colorado star Travis Hunter is very likely to come off the board within the first few picks of the 2025 NFL Draft. In fact, he is apparently now considered the favorite to go No. 2 overall to the Cleveland Browns.

So do the Browns view Hunter as a wide receiver, cornerback ... or both? Browns general manager Andrew Berry shared his thoughts at the NFL Scouting Combine in February.

"In terms of Travis Hunter; cornerback or receiver, the answer is 'yes.' He can play both and I think that's what makes him special," Berry said. "But we would see him as a receiver primarily first. But I think what makes him a bit of a unicorn is that he can do both at a high level."

ESPN's Adam Schefter also made it clear he, too, felt the Browns are viewing Hunter "more as a receiver than a cornerback" during a Monday appearance on "The Pat McAfee Show."

It's probably not surprising that the Browns view Hunter as a receiver first. Hunter caught a Big 12-best 96 passes for 1,258 yards and 15 touchdowns last season. That's amazing production, and it helped him win the Heisman Trophy.

But the Browns' roster also lends itself to an evaluation of Hunter as a receiver. In Cleveland, he'd join a receiving corps that includes Jerry Jeudy and Cedric Tillman, but not much else. The Browns already have Denzel Ward, Greg Newsome II and Martin Emerson Jr. at cornerback. Hunter is good enough to overtake either Newsome or Emerson, but he'd have a much clearer path to playing time on the opposite side of the ball, where the Browns have the much bigger need.