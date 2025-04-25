The best tight end in college football last year is off the board, as the Indianapolis Colts selected former Penn State tight end Tyler Warren with the No. 14 overall pick in the 2025 NFL Draft. The Colts surely value Warren's versatility, as he recorded the first season in Big Ten history with eight receiving touchdowns and four rushing touchdowns. Warren took at least 30 snaps at quarterback, running back, slot, wide receiver and tight end in 2024.

Warren won the John Mackey Award last season after catching 104 passes for 1,233 yards and eight touchdowns. Those 104 receptions set a Penn State single-season record, and the 1,233 yards receiving were the most recorded by a tight end in Big Ten history. Consider for a second the tight ends who have come out of the Big Ten, like Dallas Clark, T.J. Hockenson, George Kittle and Sam LaPorta.

This is a dream pick for Colts fans, as Indy has overlooked tight end for too long. Colston Loveland was the first tight end off the board to the Chicago Bears at No. 10, but Warren is an all-around weapon that will help either Anthony Richardson or Daniel Jones run Shane Steichen's scheme. It marked the first time since 1973 that two tight ends came off the board within the first 14 picks, per CBS Sports research.

Here's what the Colts are getting in Warren, including his full scouting report, pro comparison, career accolades and overall NFL outlook.

Age as of Week 1: 23 years old

23 years old Height: 6-foot-5 ½

6-foot-5 ½ Weight: 256 pounds

256 pounds Hand size: 9 ½ inches

9 ½ inches Comparable body-type to: Pat Freiermuth

Rating: 86.50 (Pro Bowl potential)

86.50 (Pro Bowl potential) Position: No. 2 TE | Overall: No. 30

Tyler Warren is a more experienced, polished version of Luke Musgrave. They have similar size and stature. Each is a great athlete known more for pass catching than blocking coming out of college -- although Warren has improved in this area. Musgrave, a top-50 overall pick out of Oregon State, has 39 receptions for 374 yards and one touchdown in his NFL career. -- Josh Edwards

Tyler Warren NFL Draft scouting report

Tyler Warren is a tall, well-built tight end who has shown off his versatility fulfilling a variety of roles this season. Warren has shown improvement as a run blocker driving his feet on contact, but must continue working on block retention and engaging as a puller across the formation. The Virginia native does a good job flattening his routes relative to his height and has a wide catch radius to make plays outside of his frame.

About

2024: John Mackey award winner (nation's best TE)

2024: Set Big Ten single-season records for TE with 88 receptions for 1,062 yards. Set Penn State record for career receiving touchdowns by a TE with 17

Strengths

Soft, strong hands and good hand-eye coordination as evidenced by his 1.8% drop rate during the 2024 regular season, per TruMedia

Good balance and strength make him difficult to bring down after the catch

Aligning at quarterback, tight end, receiver spots and more illustrate his versatility

Weaknesses

Block retention

Engaging as a puller across the formation

Releases off the line of scrimmage when lining up in space

CBS Sports takes an in-depth look at Tyler Warren as a draft prospect.