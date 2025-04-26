The Philadelphia Eagles already had an abundance of Georgia players on their roster, specifically on defense. They added another Georgia player in the fifth round when they selected Georgia linebacker Smael Mondon Jr. with the No. 161 pick in the 2025 NFL Draft.

The Eagles already had seven Georgia players from the 2020-22 defense on that side of the ball, all coming within the last three years. That number increased to eight with Mondon.

Georgia players on Eagles defense

The Eagles have a heavy abundance of Georgia and Alabama players on their roster, selecting a Georgia or Alabama player in the first round of the draft in five of the past six years. Philadelphia has six Alabama players and eight Georgia players, a total of 14 players from the SEC powers on the roster.

The strategy seems to be working, considering the Eagles just won the Super Bowl.