Not many things in sports have changed more over the years than the NFL Draft. Over the past half-century, the draft has gone from something that wasn't even televised into one of the biggest events on the sports calendar.

The draft's location has been one of the event's most notable changes. After being held in New York City for 50 consecutive years, the draft began changing locations in 2015. This year, Green Bay will become the ninth different city over the past decade to host the draft when things kick off on Thursday night.

Green Bay had been actively pursuing the chance to host the draft since 2015. In an effort to improve their odds of hosting it, Green Bay invested in infrastructure and facilities that includes the new Titletown District (a multi-purpose entertainment and retail area adjacent to Lambeau Field) and the Resch Expo Center (which will serve as the backstage/green room and media center during the draft). It's safe to say that the city's commitment towards those projects ultimately led to the NFL awarding it with the 2025 draft.

2025 NFL Draft picks by team: Full list of all 257 picks, plus every selection for each of the 32 clubs Jordan Dajani

The NFL has already awarded Pittsburgh the 2026 draft, but no other locations have been determined as of this time. There are rumblings that the 2028 NFL Draft could be held at Highmark Stadium in Orchard Park, which is currently being built.

Here's a look at where each draft has been held since 2015.