Week 7 NFL action is complete. We are just more than a third of the way through the season, so we have a considerable sample size to project how these teams will fare going forward.

Four teams seem to be the ones who will be fighting for the No. 1 pick in next April's draft: the Patriots, Browns, Panthers and Titans -- all of whom who have just one win. New England has its franchise quarterback in No. 3 overall pick Drake Maye, but the other three will likely be in the market for a franchise signal-caller. Other teams who will likely be aggressive in trying to find a quarterback are the Giants (2-5) and Raiders (2-5).

CBSSports.com looks at where teams would be picking after Week 7, as well as each team's pending free agents and potential needs based on those players who may be leaving.

The draft order, via Tankathon.com, is ordered by win-loss record and ties are broken by strength of schedule. Team needs are a combination of current needs and looking ahead to pending free agents. Notable pending free agents are listed rather than the full list.

Team needs: OT, IOL, WR, EDGE, CB

Projected 2025 free agents: CB Jonathan Jones, QB Jacoby Brissett, EDGE Josh Uche, OT Chukwuma Okorafor

Team needs: QB, WR, IOL, EDGE, DL, CB, S

Projected 2025 free agents: WR Diontae Johnson, QB Andy Dalton, C Austin Corbett, LB Shaq Thompson, P Johnny Hekker

Team needs: QB, OT, WR, RB, DL

Projected 2025 free agents: WR Amari Cooper, OT Jedrick Wills, WR Elijah Moore, DT Maurice Hurst, RB Nick Chubb, QB Jameis Winston

Team needs: OT, IOL, EDGE, WR, LB

Projected 2025 free agents: WR DeAndre Hopkins, S Quandre Diggs, WR Tyler Boyd, OG Dillon Radunz, LB Ernest Jones

Team needs: OT, WR, EDGE, S, DL

Projected 2025 free agents: EDGE Haason Reddick, WR Mike Williams, OT Tyron Smith, OT Morgan Moses, DT Javon Kinlaw, S Chuck Clark

Team needs: TE, EDGE, DL, CB, S, WR

Projected 2025 free agents: EDGE Chase Young, S Tyrann Mathieu, TE Juwan Johnson, LB Willie Gay Jr., OG Lucas Patrick, CB Paulson Adebo

Team needs: CB, OT, S, IOL, TE

Projected 2025 free agents: OT Cam Robinson, QB Mac Jones, S Tashaun Gipson, OT Walker Little, S Andre Cisco

Team needs: QB, CB, RB, EDGE, LB

Projected 2025 free agents: CB Nate Hobbs, EDGE Malcolm Koonce, OG Cody Whitehair, LB Robert Spillane, S Marcus Epps

Team needs: QB, IOL, OT, CB, WR, TE

Projected 2025 free agents: WR Darius Slayton, LB Isaiah Simmons, CB Adoree' Jackson, S Jason Pinnock, QB Drew Lock

Team needs: IOL, S, DL, QB, LB

Projected 2025 free agents: WR Odell Beckham Jr., S Jevon Holland, OG Liam Eichenberg, S Jordan Poyer, DL Calais Campbell

Team needs: OT, CB, LB, TE, WR

Projected 2025 free agents: OT Joe Noteboom, OT Alaric Jackson, CB Tre'Davious White, WR Demarcus Robinson, LB Troy Reeder

Team needs: CB, DL, WR, EDGE, TE, RB

Projected 2025 free agents: WR Tee Higgins, TE Mike Gesicki, CB Mike Hilton, OT Trent Brown, DT B.J. Hill

Team needs: EDGE, DL, WR, RB, OT

Projected 2025 free agents: S Budda Baker, RB James Conner, WR Greg Dortch, DT Roy Lopez, EDGE Dennis Gardeck

Team needs: OT, IOL, CB, S, DL

Projected 2025 free agents: CB Charvarius Ward, LB Dre Greenlaw, S Talanoa Hufanga, CB Deommodore Lenoir, RB Elijah Mitchell

Team needs: WR, CB, TE, DL, EDGE

Projected 2025 free agents: EDGE Khalil Mack, CB Asante Samuel Jr., RB J.K. Dobbins, WR Josh Palmer, QB Taylor Heinicke

Team needs: RB, DL, LB, S, WR

Projected 2025 free agents: WR Brandin Cooks, OG Zack Martin, RB Ezekiel Elliott, EDGE DeMarcus Lawrence, QB Trey Lance

Team needs: CB, IOL, LB, EDGE, WR

Projected 2025 free agents: WR Chris Godwin, EDGE Joe Tryon-Shoyinka, LB Lavonte David, OG Sua Opeta

Team needs: EDGE, IOL, LB, WR, TE

Projected 2025 free agents: EDGE Josh Sweat, EDGE Brandon Graham, LB Devin White, OG Mekhi Becton, CB Isaiah Rodgers

Team needs: LB, IOL, S, EDGE, OT

Projected 2025 free agents: DT Jarran Reed, LB Jerome Baker, LB Tyrel Dodson, C Connor Williams

Team needs: CB, S, LB, DL, IOL

Projected 2025 free agents: C Ryan Kelly, S Julian Blackmon, DT Dayo Odeyingbo, LB E.J. Speed, QB Joe Flacco

Team needs: OT, LB, WR, S, TE

Projected 2025 free agents: OT Garett Bolles, QB Zach Wilson, RB Javonte Williams, EDGE Jonathon Cooper, CB Levi Wallace

Team needs: CB, LB, EDGE, DL, WR

Projected 2025 free agents: EDGE Matt Judon, S Justin Simmons, CB Antonio Hamilton, WR Rondale Moore

Team needs: IOL, OT, RB, EDGE, DL

Projected 2025 free agents: WR Keenan Allen, OG Teven Jenkins, RB Khalil Herbert, EDGE Darrell Taylor

Team needs: OT, IOL, WR, LB, EDGE

Projected 2025 free agents: OT Ronnie Stanley, OT Patrick Mekari, WR Nelson Agholor, S Eddie Jackson, LB Malik Harrison

Team needs: CB, S, LB, DL, WR, IOL

Projected 2025 free agents: CB Rasul Douglas, WR Mack Hollins, S Damar Hamlin, DT Austin Johnson, S Mike Edwards

Team needs: OT, IOL, LB, S, WR, EDGE, CB

Projected 2025 free agents: LB Bobby Wagner, LB Jamin Davis, S Jeremy Chinn, TE Zach Ertz, CB Benjamin St-Juste, P Tress Way

Team needs: QB, CB, WR, LB, S

Projected 2025 free agents: OG James Daniels, QB Russell Wilson, OT Dan Moore Jr., QB Justin Fields, RB Najee Harris, CB Donte Jackson

Team needs: IOL, CB, LB, DL, OT

Projected 2025 free agents: RB AJ Dillon, C Josh Myers, OT Andre Dillard, LB Isaiah McDuffie, CB Eric Stokes

Team needs: DL, IOL, WR, EDGE, CB

Projected 2025 free agents: WR Stefon Diggs, EDGE Derek Barnett, OG Kendrick Green, DT Foley Fatukasi, QB Case Keenum

Team needs: CB, IOL, S, RB, DL

Projected 2025 free agents: QB Sam Darnold, RB Aaron Jones, OG Dalton Risner, CB Stephon Gilmore, CB Byron Murphy

Team needs: EDGE, DL, CB, WR, IOL

Projected 2025 free agents: EDGE Marcus Davenport, OG Kevin Zeitler, DT Levi Onwuzurike, CB Emmanuel Moseley, CB Carlton Davis

Team needs: DL, CB, IOL, WR, LB

Projected 2025 free agents: S Justin Reid, WR Hollywood Brown, DT Tershawn Wharton, LB Nick Bolton, OG Trey Smith, DT Derrick Nnadi