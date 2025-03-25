The New York Giants were in prime position to grab the No. 1 overall pick in the 2025 NFL Draft prior to the Week 17 upset victory over the Indianapolis Colts, so their mission of finding the next franchise quarterback has become a bit more difficult. The Giants are currently slated to select No. 3 overall behind two quarterback-needy teams in the Tennessee Titans and Cleveland Browns.

The Titans hold the No. 1 overall selection, and it's believed by many they will take Miami quarterback Cam Ward. Then there are the Browns at No. 2, who could be without Deshaun Watson for the entire 2025 season after he reinjured his Achilles. The Giants signed journeyman Jameis Winston and may still be in the Aaron Rodgers/Russell Wilson sweepstakes, but if general manager Joe Schoen is sold that Ward is the next Patrick Mahomes, he could trade future draft capital to move up the board and save his job with a pick that may turn the franchise around. What are the Giants' best options at No. 3 overall? Let's rank them from No. 4 to No. 1.

4. Trade up for QB Cam Ward

If the Titans aren't sold on Ward, then they are putting on quite the show. Everyone with the organization, from general manager to team writer, was in attendance for the Miami quarterback's pro day. The thought is Tennessee will take Ward at No. 1, but who says the Titans can't be moved off the spot with an attractive offer?

Different pundits have different thoughts on where Ward would rank as a prospect in other classes. For example, if Ward came out in last year's historical class, CBS Sports NFL Draft expert Ryan Wilson would have him ranked as his QB3 behind Caleb Williams and Jayden Daniels. I would probably have Ward as QB4 with Drake Maye ahead of him. Ward is CBS Sports' No. 8 overall prospect in this class, so it's not like he's viewed as a generational quarterback at this point. But that doesn't matter, if the Giants want to trade up for him, the Titans will want a historic return.

The last time the No. 1 overall pick was traded, the Chicago Bears netted the No. 9 and No. 61 overall picks in 2023, a first-round pick in 2024, a second-round pick in 2025 and star wide receiver D.J. Moore from the Carolina Panthers. The Giants would probably have to give up more draft capital than Carolina did if they wanted to move up to No. 1 overall. Admittedly, this is not an attractive option, but if the Giants think the world of Ward, it should be considered.

3. Draft QB Shedeur Sanders

When it comes to Shedeur Sanders, taking him with the No. 3 overall pick may be rich for some, but it's worth it if Sanders is a legitimate starting signal-caller who can serve as the face of your franchise. The son of Deion Sanders isn't viewed as having a higher ceiling than Ward, but he's an accurate thrower of the football who has shown some next-level anticipation when it comes to going downfield.

Sanders was named the 2024 Big 12 Offensive Player of the Year after leading the FBS with a 74% completion percentage. He threw for 4,134 yards and 37 touchdowns last year, both of which set Colorado single-season records, and leaves college football as the FBS all-time leader in career completion percentage (71.8%). Being a big name who grew up in the spotlight may be viewed as a "con" to some, but it may be a plus when it comes to playing in a market like New York.

2. Draft EDGE Abdul Carter

The pass rusher position is not the biggest need for the Giants, but the Penn State quarterback terror is arguably the best player in this class. There's a reality where the Titans select Ward at No. 1 and the Browns take Sanders at No. 2, opening the door for New York to take the first non-QB.

Carter was named a 2024 unanimous All-American and Big Ten Defensive Player of the Year after leading the FBS in tackles for loss with 24. He also recorded the third-most pressures (66) and seventh-most sacks (12) in the FBS last season. It's worth mentioning that medical tests conducted at the 2025 NFL Scouting Combine revealed Carter has a stress reaction in his right foot, but it's unknown how this issue will affect his draft stock. He's still going to be selected very high.

1. Draft CB/WR Travis Hunter

Is the reigning Heisman Trophy winner being overlooked at this point? Maybe it's because some teams are divided whether Hunter should play cornerback or wide receiver at the next level, but one thing I feel like we've learned over the past two months is that Hunter will be playing at least some on both sides of the ball.

Hunter is CBS Sports' No. 1 player in the entire class. When you win Big 12 Defensive Player of the year AND the Fred Biletnikoff Award, it's hard to argue otherwise. Hunter logged 713 snaps on offense and 748 snaps on defense for the Colorado Buffaloes last season. It was the most total snaps recorded (1,484) by any player in a single season since at least 2017. Hunter caught 96 passes for 1,258 yards and 15 touchdowns, while recording 36 total tackles, 11 passes defended and four interceptions on the defensive side of the ball.

I'm very aware Hunter won't be a full-time starter at cornerback and wide receiver, but imagine him as a full-time wide receiver that's sprinkled in as a cornerback on third downs or goal-line situations. That's an attractive possibility.