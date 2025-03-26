Winning the Super Bowl is the goal for every NFL team, yet the Philadelphia Eagles were the organization that accomplished that objective last season. The reward for hoisting the Vince Lombardi Trophy is holding the final pick in the first round of the NFL Draft, a consolation the Eagles will certainly deal with over the next month.

The last time the Eagles had the No. 32 pick, they traded out of the slot. Given Philadelphia's recent draft history in the first three rounds, it's hard to complain over any move the front office makes. The Eagles' recent first-round picks include DeVonta Smith (2021), Jordan Davis (2022), Jalen Carter (2023), Nolan Smith (2023), and Quinyon Mitchell (2024). The recent second-round picks include Landon Dickerson (2021), Cam Jurgens (2022), and Cooper DeJean (2024). There are a combined five Pro Bowls between the selections, and all the picks started on the Super Bowl championship team last year.

What will the Eagles do with their first-round pick this time around? How can they make the most talented roster in the league even better, especially given all the free agent losses the Eagles endured.

Here are five options the Eagles could pursue with the No. 32 overall pick, along with the positions they will likely target with the pick.

1. Trade out of No. 32, acquire more picks

When the Eagles had the No. 32 pick in 2018, they traded out of the pick in order to gain more selections. Philadelphia traded the No. 32 pick and a fourth-round pick (No. 132) to the Baltimore Ravens for a 2018 second-round pick (No. 52), a fourth-round pick (No. 125) and a second-round pick in the 2019 draft. The Eagles drafted tight end Dallas Goedert and cornerback Avonte Maddox with those 2018 picks, two key pieces for the franchise over the next several seasons.

Philadelphia has a first-round pick (No. 32), second-round pick (No. 64), third-round pick (No. 96), fourth-round pick (No. 134), and four fifth-round picks (No. 161, No. 164, No. 165, No. 168). There's room to acquire more picks by trading down and perhaps even stockpile more picks for next year (the Eagles have a first-, second-, and two third-round picks, plus a potential third-round compensatory pick).

If the Eagles want more assets to make a major move in this year's or next year's draft, trading down may be the best option.

2. Use one of Day 2 picks in next two drafts to trade up

The Eagles have seven picks in the first three rounds over the next two drafts (will be eight if the 2026 third-round compensatory pick comes through), giving Philadelphia plenty of assets if it wishes to move up in the draft. If the Eagles want to move up a few spots, they can package their first-round pick, the third-round pick (No. 96), and one of those fifth-round picks to move up a few spots in the draft. They also could use one of three third-round picks from 2026 to move up a few spots.

If there's an edge rusher or safety the Eagles like, perhaps trading a few picks is worth the risk to move up a few spots. The Eagles traded up in the first round in 2022 for Davis and 2023 for Carter, and the latter move worked out very well. There's a recent history of general manager Howie Roseman being aggressive and trading up for a player the organization likes.

With all the draft capital the Eagles have over the next two years, trading up is certainly a possibility.

3. Trade for premium pass rusher with No. 32 pick

The Eagles' current situation at edge rusher isn't a finished product. Smith is the leader of the group after Josh Sweat and Milton Williams departed in free agency. Jalyx Hunt is projected to start opposite Smith, with free agent signings Josh Uche and Azeez Ojulari as part of the rotation. Bryce Huff is also on this roster making $17 million a year, but he didn't seem to fit with what the Eagles were trying to run last season.

Philadelphia has the draft capital to trade for a premium pass rusher, starting with the No. 32 pick. While it's unlikely the Eagles have to trade their first-round pick for a good pass rusher, teams are going to ask for that draft choice in negotiations.

Getting an elite pass rusher would result in trading the first-round pick, but the Eagles would likely rather keep it and develop a player (especially with their recent hit rate in drafts). They can get a good pass rusher without giving up the No. 32 pick.

4. Draft edge rusher at No. 32

If the Eagles are keen on using the No. 32 pick, edge rusher should be the top priority. The Eagles have done an excellent job at developing Smith and Hunt in recent years and can do the same with an edge rusher they can ease into the rotation.

A word of caution with drafting and developing an edge rusher: they usually don't see the field right away and take longer than most positions to have an impact (see Smith, Hunt, Brandon Graham). Drafting an edge rusher is more of a long-term option than someone who can immediately help the pass rush in 2025.

5. Draft safety at No. 32

The Eagles have opened up a void at safety when they traded C.J. Gardner-Johnson to the Texans in the deal for guard Kenyon Green, leaving Sydney Brown, Lewis Cine and Tristain McCollum to compete for the starting job opposite Reed Blankenship. Brown is the leader in the clubhouse for the job, but perhaps the Eagles use their first-round pick to draft a safety to compete for the job -- while adding depth at the position.

If the Eagles don't draft a safety at No. 32, they can always get one in the later rounds or wait until after the draft to sign a veteran. Justin Simmons showed interest in the Eagles before due to his relationship with defensive coordinator Vic Fangio and the Eagles could revisit bringing him in after the compensatory pick isn't attached to signing him.

There are options at safety, but some good safeties should be available when the Eagles pick. Perhaps they pounce.