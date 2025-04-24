The New York Giants have the No. 3 overall pick in the NFL Draft, and they have a pretty significant need at the quarterback position. Hours away from the start of Round 1, however, they are not expected to take a quarterback with that pick. Right now, most expect them to take Penn State edge rusher Abdul Carter, then try to find their quarterback later on.

It appears that Giants general manager Joe Schoen's son -- who last year on Hard Knocks told his father that his favorite quarterback in the class was eventual Offensive Rookie of the Year Jayden Daniels -- has a preference: Ole Miss's Jaxson Dart. Carson Schoen apparently posted Dart's highlight video to Instagram on Wednesday night before making his account private.

And here's the actual highlight video that was posted to Instagram:

Last season at Ole Miss, Dart completed 276 of 398 passes (69.3%) for 4,279 yards (10.8 per attempt), 29 touchdowns and 6 interceptions. He led FBS in yards per attempt and passer rating, and he also rushed for 495 yards and 3 scores.

The Giants have been connected to plenty of quarterbacks in recent weeks, Dart included. (Along with Shedeur Sanders, Jalen Milroe and even Tyler Shough.) Multiple mock drafts in the week of the draft have the Giants moving up from the top of the second round back into the latter portion of the first in order to select Dart. They desperately need to figure something out at the game's most important position, and Dart could end up being the solution they land on.