Every NFL prospect is currently sliding under the microscope for evaluators to come away with their impressions and whether or not they'll eventually have their clubs select them at the 2025 NFL Draft later this spring. Throughout this evaluation period, which includes the NFL Scouting Combine in Indianapolis, a clearer picture should develop, specifically as it relates to the quarterback class.

Unlike years past when there has been a clear pecking order, the 2025 class is a little more muddied. NFL Media reported Saturday that Miami's Cam Ward has begun separating himself as the QB1. Beyond that, however, it's currently unknown who'll come off the board next.

That nugget should raise some eyebrows, particularly as it relates to the stock of Colorado's Shedeur Sanders. Throughout the early stages of the pre-draft process, he's been billed as the second-best quarterback in the class and has been mulled as a potential top-five or top-three pick. In a recent mock draft, CBS Sports NFL Draft analyst Josh Edwards has the New York Giants selecting Sanders with the third overall pick. Currently, he's CBS Sports' No. 24-ranked prospect overall and the No. 2-ranked quarterback.

So, if all of a sudden it's a question if he'll even be the second-best quarterback taken, that could signal him falling further down the board on draft day. Moreover, it could also suggest the possibility of another prospect rising through the ranks and crashing into the first-round conversation. After Sanders, CBS Sports ranks Ole Miss' Jaxson Dart (48th-ranked prospect overall) and Texas' Quinn Ewers (No. 107) as the next best quarterbacks followed by Syracuse signal-caller Kyle McCord (No. 109) and Alabama's Jalen Milroe (No. 118).

Sanders, who initially began his collegiate career at Jackson State and transferred to Colorado as his father Deion Sanders took the head coaching gig, turned in a 2024 season in which he led the Buffalos to a 9-4 record and completed 74% of throws for 4,134 yards, 37 touchdowns and 10 interceptions. That led to first-team All-Big 12 honors along with being named Big 12 Offensive Player of the Year.

Will it result in him being one of the top two quarterbacks taken and a first-round pick at the NFL Draft? That appears to be still up in the air.