As we inch closer to opening night of the 2025 NFL Draft, it has been reported that numerous teams are interested in trading down the draft board. Albert Breer of SI.com has reported that just about every team in the top 10 of the draft order has done its due diligence on moving down, but there is one club that apparently has been more aggressive than the others.

According to SI.com, the Carolina Panthers are willing to take a discount to move down from No. 8 overall. This is a bit interesting since the Panthers have three selections in the top 74 picks, and nine selections overall. Acquiring capital for the belly of the draft may be more important than holding a top-10 pick this year.

Maybe this shouldn't come as much of a surprise, as Panthers general manager Dan Morgan even said in his pre-draft press conference that he wants to move down.

"I think we're definitely open to trading back and acquiring more picks," Morgan said earlier this month, per NFL.com. "I think we're gonna be open for all possibilities. Let's put it that way."

The issue is, it takes two to tango. There will have to be a team that's absolutely in love with a player falling out of the top five enough to want to move up to No. 8 overall. Still, the fact that the Panthers may accept less compared to a team like the New York Jets, New Orleans Saints or Chicago Bears means a trade could be more likely.