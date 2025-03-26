While they are still expected to select Cam Ward with the No. 1 overall pick, the Tennessee Titans decided to add to their quarterback room with four weeks to go before the start of the 2025 NFL Draft. The Titans have signed veteran quarterback Tim Boyle, who is joining his seventh NFL team after breaking into the NFL in 2018 as a member of the Green Bay Packers.

Boyle, 30, spent his first three seasons in the NFL as one of Aaron Rodgers' backups. He attempted just four regular season passes in Green Bay before getting three starts in 2021, his first and only season with the Detroit Lions. Boyle lost each of those starts and threw twice as many interceptions (six) as touchdowns (three), but he did complete an impressive 64.9% of his passes for a Lions team that went just 3-13-1 that season.

Boyle spent the 2022 season in Chicago before getting two more starts during the 2023 season as a member of the Jets, where he again shared a quarterback room with Rodgers, who spent most of that season recovering from an Achilles injury. Boyle spent time with the Dolphins and the Giants in 2024, throwing for 274 yards with one touchdown and one pick in three regular season appearances.

Boyle's longevity is impressive when you consider how his NFL career started. He went undrafted after attempting just 275 passes in three years at Connecticut and completing just 48.4% of said attempts. Boyle threw one collegiate touchdown pass against 13 interceptions.

Despite those numbers, Boyle is preparing for his eighth NFL season with the Titans, whose quarterback room also includes fellow newcomer Brandon Allen and 2023 second-round pick Will Levis, who went 5-16 as the team's starter the past two seasons.

As noted above, the Titans are expected to use the top pick in the draft to select Ward, the top-ranked quarterback prospect in the draft. But the Titans are keeping their options open regarding the pick, at least publicly.

"I would say everything is still on the table," Titans general manager Mike Borgonzi said earlier this week, via the team's website. "From the beginning I said I wanted to go through the whole process, and I felt like our priority was to build the offensive line first, and we added (tackle) Dan Moore and (guard) Kevin Zeitler.

"Now we're going through the process here with the college quarterbacks. But I'd say everything is still on the table right now."