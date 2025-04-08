Travis Hunter is one of the best two-way players to enter the NFL Draft, and he wants to play both ways at the next level. A team that drafts Hunter can fill two needs at wide receiver and cornerback, if that team chooses to not limit Hunter to one position.

If a team allows Hunter, he'll play every snap in an NFL game on offense and defense,

"All of them," Hunter said on SiriusXM NFL Radio. "If they give me the chance and opportunity to do it."

The Heisman Trophy winner, Hunter was the first defensive player to win the Heisman since Charles Woodson in 1997 (Woodson also played both ways, but was primarily a cornerback). Hunter played 713 offensive snaps and 748 defensive snaps last season, as he had the most total snaps in a season by any player (1,484) since at least 2017. He has 19 career games with 30+ offensive and defensive snaps, a reason why Colorado head coach, and Pro Football Hall of Famer, Deion Sanders believes he can play both positions (Sanders played wide receiver and defensive back in the NFL).

Dominant on both sides of the ball, Hunter finished with 96 catches for 1,258 yards receiving and 15 touchdowns at wide receiver. On defense, he finished with 11 passes defended and four interceptions. If Hunter is drafted in the top two, he would be the first cornerback selected that high in the common draft era (since 1967). Hunter could also be the first wide receiver selected No. 1 overall since Keyshawn Johnson in 1996.

How does Hunter plan to play both positions? He'll be going to all the wide receiver and defensive back meetings, with all his time dedicated to football now.

"Well we got 24 hours in a day, and we probably sleep for about eight of them," Hunter smiled. "So we probably got about 16 more. All of them dedicated to football."

The last of the famed 60-minute men was Chuck Bednarik, who retired from football in 1962 after 14 years with the Philadelphia Eagles. Bednarik played center and linebacker in the same game for the majority of his career.

This is what Hunter aspires to be at his position.

"They say, 'Nobody has ever done it, for real, the way I do it,'" Hunter said back in February. "But I tell them, 'I'm just different.'"