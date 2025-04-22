Travis Hunter Jr. won't have to wait long to hear his name called during Thursday's 2025 NFL Draft, as the two-way star out of Colorado is expected to go in the top five of this year's draft.

Hunter's incredible abilities at both wide receiver and cornerback made him college football's most unique player and earned him the Heisman Trophy last year. During his speech at the Heisman Trophy ceremony, Hunter got emotional when talking about his father, Travis Hunter Sr., who wasn't able to attend due to being under home confinement in Boynton Beach, Fla. as part of his probation stemming from an arrest on gun and drug charges in 2023.

"I want to say something to my father," Travis Hunter Jr. said. "He's not here and wasn't able to make it, but I know you're watching on TV. Dad, I love you. For all the stuff you went through man … Now look at your oldest son. I did it for you, man."

That was the biggest moment of Hunter's football life to that point, but when his name gets called in the NFL Draft on Thursday, his father will be alongside to celebrate that milestone. According to the Palm Beach Post, Hunter Sr. was granted permission by the courts to travel to Green Bay for the NFL Draft so he can share that moment with his son.

Hunter Sr. will be limited to being at the hotel and Lambeau Field for the Draft, arriving Wednesday and returning to Florida on Friday. But after missing out on the Heisman ceremony, it will undoubtedly be an emotional moment shared by the father and son in the green room in Green Bay when Hunter Jr. finds out where he'll be starting his NFL career.