The 2025 NFL Draft will most likely begin with the Cleveland Browns, who have the second overall pick. After all, FanDuel Sportsbook lists quarterback Cam Ward, the 2024 Davey O'Brien award winner (best QB in college football), as having -2000 odds to go first overall to the Tennessee Titans.

That's why all of the Browns' organizational leaders, from owner Jimmy Haslam to general manager Andrew Berry and head coach Kevin Stefanski, were at Colorado's Pro Day on Friday. They need more juice on offense at quarterback, given the failures of Deshaun Watson, and wide receiver, so that means Buffaloes quarterback Shedeur Sanders or Heisman Trophy-winning wide receiver/cornerback Travis Hunter could be in play.

Colorado head coach Deion Sanders revealed after his chat with Haslam that he believes one of his star pupils will be the second overall pick in the 2025 NFL Draft.

"It was charming, it was engaging," Colorado head coach Deion Sanders said Friday, via Cleveland.com, of his chat Haslam at the Colorado Pro Day. "It was cool, it was aight. He's a good guy. I liked him. I liked him. I think one of those guys [Shedeur Sanders or Travis Hunter] are going to be there [taken by the Browns with the second overall pick]."

Only time will tell how much of an impression Sanders was able to make upon Haslam and Co. on Friday.