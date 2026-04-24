NFL Draft Day 2 live updates: Rumors, best available and breaking down a wild Round 1

Follow live updates on the latest rumors, best prospects available and what teams might do before the second round starts

By
1 min read

With the first round of the NFL Draft officially in the books, it's now time for Day 2. The second night always tends to get a little crazy, largely because teams won't have as much time to make their selections.

After getting eight minutes per pick in the first round, teams will have just seven minutes in the second round and five minutes in the third. With both rounds taking place on Day 2, there will be a total of 68 picks. Four extra selections come from third-round compensatory picks awarded earlier this year to the Vikings, Eagles, Steelers and Jaguars.

The first round featured eight trades and several shocking picks (hello, Rams), and we're expecting even more fireworks tonight. If you're at home, you can watch Day 2 starting at 7 p.m. ET on ESPN, ABC or NFL Network.

Heading into the second round, we'll track every rumor we can find, and once Day 2 officially kicks off, we'll break down and analyze every pick made tonight -- so be sure to stick around.

2026 NFL Draft essentials

Updating Live
(10)
See New Posts
 
Pinned
Link copied

The 57th overall NFL draft pick will be getting free ketchup for life

Every player taken in the second round of the NFL Draft on Friday will be getting a contract that's worth millions, but only one player will be getting free ketchup for life, which is arguably better than money. 

In what might go down as the best draft sponsorship of all-time, the 57th player taken in the draft will be getting a lifetime supply of ketchup from Heinz. The company is based in Pittsburgh and with the draft being held in the Steel City, Heinz has clearly decided to go all-in. 

The company, which is known for its "Heinz 57" labels, is out to make the 57th pick the most notable one of the draft. Not only will there be free ketchup involved, but the player who's taken will be dubbed "Mr. 57" and he'll get a customized jacket that lets everyone know that he was the 57th overall pick. 

I'm guessing that every player who's projected to go in the second round is now hoping to fall to the Bears at 57th overall. 

CBS Sports NFL Writer Josh Edward put together a second-round mock draft -- yes, we do mock drafts for the second round -- and if Edwards ends up being correct, then Illinois pass-rusher Gabe Jacas is going to get the free ketchup. 

Whether it's Jacas or another player, the prospect taken at 57th overall better like ketchup. 

John Breech
April 24, 2026, 7:25 PM
Apr. 24, 2026, 3:25 pm EDT
 
Pinned
Link copied

49ers open to possible trade at top of second round: Four teams that might look to make a deal

Thanks to a trade with the Jets, the 49ers now hold the first pick of the second round, but they might not end up making a pick there. 

San Francisco general manager John Lynch said his team is "open for business" when it comes to possibly trading the pick away. 

Lynch admitted that the team is eyeing several players, but they're also very open to trading away the pick. 

"I think the cool thing about the 33rd pick, it puts you in a really nice, we can kind of reconvene, reset our board, reset our thoughts, and I think it's also a coveted pick as a lot of teams are doing that themselves," Lynch said. 

According to NFL Network, the Dolphins, Saints, Browns and Jaguars are some of the teams who are looking to make a deal to get at the top of the second round or near the top. 

Here's a quick rehash of the two trades the 49ers made. The first trade came in a deal with the Dolphins. 

  • 49ers get: 2026 first-round pick (No. 30) , 2026 third-round pick (No. 90)
  • Dolphins get: 2026 first-round pick (No. 27), 2026 fourth-round pick (No. 138)

The 49ers then turned around and traded the 30th pick to the Jets: 

  • 49ers get: 2026 second-round pick (No. 33), 2026 fifth-round pick (No. 179)
  • Jets get: 2026 first-round pick (No. 30)

To put this in the simplest terms possible, the 49ers dropped back six spots in the draft -- from 27 to 33 -- and got two extra picks out of it on top of the 33rd overall pick. They also came away with the 90th overall pick and the 179th overall pick. 

The 49ers will be open for business tonight, but picking at the top of the second round gives you the option of ANY player left on the board, so I won't be surprised if they ultimately make their pick. 

John Breech
April 24, 2026, 7:05 PM
Apr. 24, 2026, 3:05 pm EDT
 
Pinned
Link copied

NFL Draft's biggest faller: The top 10 prospect who slipped out of the first round

There are always some surprises on draft night and one of those surprises on the Thursday was the fact that Jermod McCoy didn't get drafted. 

The Tennessee cornerback, who's ranked as the sixth best PLAYER on Mike Renner's big board, dropped out of the first round on what was a slow night for corners. Only two of them -- Mansoor Delane (Chiefs) and Chris Johnson (Dolphins) -- ended up getting taken in the opening round. 

So why did McCoy fall? Jared Dubin might have the answer. 

  • McCoy fell to injury issues. McCoy is still available going into Day 2 and that's largely due to his injury red flags. He suffered a torn ACL at the end of the 2024 college football season and did not play in 2025. He also did not participate in the NFL Scouting Combine, instead only working out and going through drills for teams in the weeks before the draft. What's more, he could be headed for another knee surgery, per NFL Media
  • McCoy's fall might continue. In terms of cornerback, he could fall behind players like former Tennessee teammate Colton Hood, Clemson's Aveion Terrell, Arizona's Treydan Stukes, Indiana's D'Angelo Ponds and more if teams are as concerned about the knee as it appears. We saw something similar with Will Johnson last season, when he was considered arguably the top cornerback-only prospect in the class but fell to the middle of the second round due to injury concerns. 
  • Possible landing spots: Raiders, Giants, Bengals, Saints, Jets

Dubin wrote a great breakdown of the McCoy situation and you can check it out here

John Breech
April 24, 2026, 6:50 PM
Apr. 24, 2026, 2:50 pm EDT
 
Pinned
Link copied

NFL Draft: Eight teams will make their first pick of 2026 tonight

There were a total of eight teams that didn't make a first round pick on Thursday: The Bengals, Bills, Broncos, Colts, Falcons, Jaguars, Packers and 49ers. 

All eight of those teams will be officially joining the draft tonight when they make their first pick. To help you prepare for each team's first pick, JP Acosta came with some possible targets that each team could have tonight. 

49ers
First pick: 33rd overall
Possible targets: R Mason Thomas (Oklahoma), Cashius Howell (Texas A&M), Jaishawn Barham (Michigan)

Bills
First pick: 35th overall
Possible targets: Kayden McDonald (Ohio State), Lee Hunter (Texas Tech), Christen Miller (Georgia)

Bengals
First pick: 41st overall
Possible targets: CJ Allen (Georgia), Jake Golday (Cincinnati), Jacob Rodriguez (Texas Tech), Keyshaun Elliott (Arizona State)

Colts
First pick: 47th overall
Possible targets: Josiah Trotter (Missouri), Jake Golday (Cincinnati), Kyle Louis (Pitt), Keyshaun Elliott (Arizona State)

Falcons
First pick: 48th overall
Possible targets: R Mason Thomas (Oklahoma), Jaishawn Barham (Michigan), Derrick Moore (Michigan), Romello Height (Texas Tech)

Packers
First pick: 52nd overall
Possible targets: Domonique Orange (Iowa State), Lee Hunter (Texas Tech), Christen Miller (Georgia)

Jaguars
First pick: 56th overall
Possible targets: Treydan Stukes (Arizona), Genesis Smith (Arizona), AJ Haulcy (LSU), Bud Clark (TCU)

Broncos
First pick: 62nd overall
Possible targets: Jonah Coleman (Washington), Mike Washington Jr (Arkansas)

The Broncos will be the final team to make a pick and that will come near the end of the second round. Acosta has a few more possible targets for each team and you can check out those names here

John Breech
April 24, 2026, 6:30 PM
Apr. 24, 2026, 2:30 pm EDT
 
Pinned
Link copied

NFL Draft: Biggest need for each team entering Day 2

If you're trying to figure out who might get drafted tonight, it helps to know each teams needs, so we went through and identified the BIGGEST need for each team heading into Round 2. 

Here's the biggest need for five different teams: 

  • Bengals: Cornerback
  • Chiefs: Offensive tackle
  • Cowboys: Linebacker
  • Rams: Receiver
  • Bears: Defensive line

We covered the biggest need for al 32 teams and if you want to know what position your favorite team should be eyeing tonight, we've got that here

John Breech
April 24, 2026, 6:13 PM
Apr. 24, 2026, 2:13 pm EDT
 
Pinned
Link copied

NFL Draft bold predictions for Day 2: Carson Beck is the next QB off the board

The second night of the NFL Draft will be kicking off in just a few hours and there are a lot of question marks going into the next round. 

We decided to answer some of those questions by making some bold predictions for Rounds 2 and 3. Let's check out three bold predictions from CBS Sports NFL Writer Jared Dubin: 

  • Carson Beck is QB3. It's probably a three-man battle to be the third quarterback drafted, with Beck battling Garrett Nussmeier and Drew Allar. There has been smoke all week, though, that Beck could go higher than anybody expected. The Cardinals, Jets and Steelers are all candidates to take a quarterback in Rounds 2 or 3, and all of those teams were heavily connected to Beck during the draft process.
  • 49ers draft a pass-rusher at 33rd overall. San Francisco has a pair of edges coming off season-ending injuries in Nick Bosa and Mykel Williams, and could still use some pass rush juice coming off the edge of the formation. With players like R Mason Thomas, Zion Young, Cashius Howell, T.J. Parker and Gabe Jacas still available, the bet here is that San Francisco adds to that unit to help new defensive coordinator Raheem Morris pressure the quarterback.
  • Fernando Mendoza gets a receiving weapon. The Raiders have a top target for their new quarterback in tight end Brock Bowers, but they're still very thin at wide receiver. At the moment, the depth chart is led by Jalen Nailor, Jack Bech, Tre Tucker and Dont'e Thornton. They desperately need to add someone to threaten defenses on the outside. Enter Boston, a big-bodied X receiver who can thrive in Klint Kubiak's offense.

Dubin's got several more bold predictions and you can check those out here

John Breech
April 24, 2026, 5:40 PM
Apr. 24, 2026, 1:40 pm EDT
 
Pinned
Link copied

Ranking every NFL Draft first-round pick from 1 thru 32

Who made the best pick of Round 1? Glad you asked. 

CBS Sports NFL Draft guru Josh Edwards actually went through and RANKED all 32 picks from the first round so he could answer the question. 

From Josh's perspective, here are the 10 teams that did the best: 

1. Raiders: QB Fernando Mendoza (First overall)
2. Giants: Arvell Reese (Fifth overall)
3. Cowboys: Caleb Downs (11th overall)
4. Commanders: Sonny Styles (Seventh overall)
5. Saints: Jordyn Tyson (Eighth overall)
6. Jets: David Bailey (Second overall)
7. Browns: Spencer Fano (Ninth overall)
8. Chiefs: Peter Woods (29th overall)
9. Ravens: Vega Ioane (14th overall)
10. Titans: Carnell Tate (Fourth overall)

Based on these rankings, it's pretty clear that the NFC East had a good night in the draft. 

Anyway, Josh ranked all 32 picks and you can check out his full list here

John Breech
April 24, 2026, 5:19 PM
Apr. 24, 2026, 1:19 pm EDT
 
Pinned
Link copied

NFL Draft: Five biggest reaches of the first round

During the first round of the draft on Thursday night, there were definitely some head-scratching picks, so we decided to take a look at the biggest reaches from the opening round. 

Bryan DeArdo made a list of five picks that just didn't make much sense to him: 

  • Cardinals: RB Jeremiyah Love (Third overall)
  • Dolphins: OT Kadyn Proctor (12th overall)
  • Rams: QB Ty Simpson (13th overall)
  • Vikings: DT Caleb Banks (18th overall)
  • Steelers: OT Max Iheanachor (21st overall)

If you want DeArdo's explanation for why he didn't like these picks, you can read it here

John Breech
April 24, 2026, 4:56 PM
Apr. 24, 2026, 12:56 pm EDT
 
Pinned
Link copied

NFL Draft: Best available players heading into Day 2

With the second round of the draft kicking off tonight, there are still plenty of top quality players left on the draft board, including TWO who were ranked in the top 10 on Mike Renner's overall big board. Overall, Renner has a first-round grade on six different players who ended up falling to the second round. 

With that in mind, let's check out the 10 best players who are still available along with where they rank on Renner's big board:

6. CB Jermod McCoy, Tennessee
10. CB Avieon Terrell, Clemson
22. S Emmanuel McNeil-Warren, Toledo
26. CB D'Angelo Ponds, Indiana
28. DL Lee Hunter, Texas Tech
32. DL Kayden McDonald, Ohio State
33. EDGE Cashius Howell, Texas A&M
34. EDGE Gabe Jacas, Illinois
35. CB Treydan Stukes, Arizona
37. EDGE R Mason Thomas, Oklahoma

We actually made a list of the 50 best players available going into tonight and if you want to see the full thing, we've got that here

John Breech
April 24, 2026, 4:40 PM
Apr. 24, 2026, 12:40 pm EDT
 
Pinned
Link copied

Day 2 mock draft for Rounds 2 and 3

You probably thought you were done reading mock drafts after yesterday, but you were wrong. CBS Sports NFL Draft writer Josh Edwards has put together a mock draft for the second round and we're going to check the first 10 picks below. 

33. 49ers: EDGE R Mason Thomas (Oklahoma)
34. Cardinals: IOL Chase Bisontis (Texans A&M)
35. Bills: LB Jacob Rodriguez (Texas Tech)
36. Raiders: WR Denzel Boston (Washington)
37. Giants: CB Jermod McCoy (Tennessee)
38. Texans: DL Kayden McDonald (Ohio State)
39. Browns: S Emmanuel McNeil-Warren (Toledo)
40. Chiefs: EDGE Cashius Howell (Texas A&M)
41. Bengals: CB Colton Hood (Tennessee)
42. Saints: CB Avieon Terrell (Clemson)

As you can see, cornerback is one of the deepest positions heading into the second round. Josh has corners going with three of the first 10 picks. Josh has a full mock draft of the second AND third rounds, and you can see both of those here

John Breech
April 24, 2026, 4:26 PM
Apr. 24, 2026, 12:26 pm EDT
Now Playing
Share Video
Link copied!
  • Image thumbnail
    1:17

    Which Rookie Will Produce More? | No. 3 Jeremiyah Love vs. No. 32 Jadarian Price

  • Image thumbnail
    1:56

    No. 3 Jeremiyah Love vs. No. 32 Jadarian Price: Who Brings More Value to Their New Teams?

  • Image thumbnail
    0:56

    2026 NFL Draft Grades: Giants Select Arvell Reese No. 5

  • Image thumbnail
    0:43

    2026 NFL Draft Grades: Titans Select Carnell Tate No. 4

  • Image thumbnail
    0:51

    2026 NFL Draft Grades: Cardinals Select Jeremiyah Love No. 3

  • Image thumbnail
    0:41

    2026 NFL Draft Grades: Jets Select David Bailey No. 2

  • Image thumbnail
    0:41

    2026 NFL Draft Grades: Raiders Select Fernando Mendoza No. 1

  • Image thumbnail
    1:48

    Will Jordyn Tyson Be The Best WR From the 2026 Class?

  • Image thumbnail
    1:21

    "Rams Are All In By Drafting Simpson"- Ran Carathon

  • Image thumbnail
    1:34

    Rams Preparing For Life After Matthew Stafford

  • Image thumbnail
    0:53

    Pete Prisco Reacts to Rams "Surprisingly" Drafting Ty Simpson

  • Image thumbnail
    1:51

    Breaking Down the Strength of the 2026 NFL Draft Class

  • Image thumbnail
    1:14

    D'Angelo Ponds: An Under-The-Radar 2026 1st Rounder

  • Image thumbnail
    1:01

    Latest on Aaron Rodgers' Future in Pittsburgh

  • Image thumbnail
    1:45

    Can Fernando Mendoza Change the Raiders' Fortunes?

  • Image thumbnail
    1:29

    Cardinals, Titans Both Interested In Jeremiyah Love In Top 4

  • Image thumbnail
    1:21

    Giants' Draft Strategy With Two Top-10 Picks

  • Image thumbnail
    1:32

    Jordyn Tyson Primed to Be First WR Taken

  • Image thumbnail
    1:38

    Market for Ty Simpson Beyond the Cardinals

  • Image thumbnail
    3:49

    Arizona Cardinals Open To Trading No. 3 Overall Pick

See All NFL Videos
This page may contain affiliate links. If you click and sign up, make a deposit, or place a wager, we may earn a commission at no additional cost to you.