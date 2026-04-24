NFL Draft Day 2 live updates: Rumors, best available and breaking down a wild Round 1

With the first round of the NFL Draft officially in the books, it's now time for Day 2. The second night always tends to get a little crazy, largely because teams won't have as much time to make their selections.

After getting eight minutes per pick in the first round, teams will have just seven minutes in the second round and five minutes in the third. With both rounds taking place on Day 2, there will be a total of 68 picks. Four extra selections come from third-round compensatory picks awarded earlier this year to the Vikings, Eagles, Steelers and Jaguars.

The first round featured eight trades and several shocking picks (hello, Rams), and we're expecting even more fireworks tonight. If you're at home, you can watch Day 2 starting at 7 p.m. ET on ESPN, ABC or NFL Network.

Heading into the second round, we'll track every rumor we can find, and once Day 2 officially kicks off, we'll break down and analyze every pick made tonight -- so be sure to stick around.

2026 NFL Draft essentials