The second night of the NFL Draft was noticeable but for the reason many are tired of discussing. Shedeur Sanders still has not been selected in the NFL Draft, as five quarterbacks have been taken before him. Sanders was once a projected top-10 pick!

How did Sanders fall so far in the draft? Tyler Shough (Saints), Jalen Milroe (Seahawks) and Dillon Gabriel (Browns) all were selected ahead of Sanders on Day 2. At this point, is Sanders even going to be drafted?

Fortunately, there are plenty of overreactions involving Sanders that need to be addressed. We'll decide if they are overreactions or not, along with other highlights from Day 2 of the NFL Draft.

Buckle up.

Shedeur Sanders will go undrafted

Overreaction or reality: Overreaction

Could be eating words here again (thought there was little chance Sanders wouldn't get picked in Round 2), but three quarterbacks went on Day 2 before Sanders was selected. There sits Sanders, still waiting for his name to be called as Day 3 of the draft begins on Saturday.

Once thought as a top-10 pick, Sanders fell all the way to Round 4. Could Sanders actually fall even further and be undrafted in a year where the quarterback class was not great? This is highly unlikely but a fair question to consider heading into Saturday.

Is Sanders OK with being a backup quarterback on a good team and not seeing the field? Will Deion Sanders be a distraction in the aftermath of when Shedeur is selected? Can Sanders even develop into a quarterback teams can trust on the field?

No matter where Sanders goes, the questions will be out there. He still should likely be selected in the fourth round but this could be a real problem if Kyle McCord and Will Howard are picked before him.

Shedeur Sanders best landing spots: Ranking possible teams to select Colorado QB on Day 3 of 2025 NFL Draft Cody Benjamin

Deion Sanders is the reason Shedeur Sanders fell to Day 3

Overreaction or reality: Reality

How Deion Sanders handled the lead-in to his son's draft is a huge reason why Shedeur fell this far in the first place. Shedeur Sanders is a better player than what some give him credit for, even with some of his deficiencies at the position.

Deion Sanders is partially to blame for this fall. Sanders has ripped anonymous critics of his son prior to the draft and has even ripped Browns quarterback Joe Flacco -- and the Browns were one of the teams that needed a quarterback! Deion's connections around NFL players and coaches were thought to be a massive benefit for Shedeur, but instead have been a hindrance.

Then comes Deion listing the teams he wanted Shedeur to play for and the teams he wouldn't want his son to play for. That had to scare off some teams and not give Shedeur a second look.

This has become a case study of what not to do leading into the draft for a prospect, and it isn't even all of Shedeur's fault.

Jalen Milroe will beat out Sam Darnold for Seahawks QB job within two years

Overreaction or reality: Reality

There really is a lot to like about Milroe, a developmental project at quarterback who is an electric ball-carrier who can provide big plays in the passing game. Milroe still needs work as a passer but can learn under Seahawks offensive coordinator Klint Kubiak.

A third-round pick, Milroe isn't expected to start in his rookie season. Especially not after the Seahawks sign Darnold. What about in Year 2, with a year in the offense under his belt and Darnold having a cap number of $33.9 million? The Seahawks can easily get out of that contract after Year 2, so they don't owe Darnold much.

If Darnold struggles in Year 1 with the Seahawks, the clock will be ticking. Milroe may be ready to seize the starting quarterback job by that point.

Saints reached for Tyler Shough

Overreaction or reality: Overreaction

Did not have on the bingo card Shough would be selected as the third quarterback taken in this draft, although teams seemed to like the 26-year-old signal-caller with one year of starting college experience. Shough's tape was impressive in Jeff Brohm's offense at Louisville, showcasing the arm strength that made him the third quarterback taken in the first place.

Is Shough a reach? That's hard to tell, given the nature of this quarterback class and the lack of franchise-caliber arms compared to last year. The Saints wanted a quarterback in this draft and were apparently considering Jaxson Dart at No. 9, so it wasn't a surprise to see them pick a quarterback high in the second round.

The Saints didn't have a pick until No. 71, so New Orleans had to jump the gun on the quarterback it wanted. With the uncertainty concerning the Derek Carr injury, the Saints had no choice. They think Slough can be a franchise-caliber quarterback.

Ravens have the best draft class so far

Overreaction or reality: Reality

Good players always seem to fall to the Ravens and this year is no different. The Ravens selected safety Malaki Starks in Round 1, an instant impact player on an already good defense and arguably the best safety in the draft. Baltimore took a shot on Mike Green with the No. 59 pick, getting one of the best pass rushers in the draft.

Green would have been taken in the top 15 if it wasn't for two separate sexual assault allegations that plummeted his draft stock. There's no denying he can play, using a violent motor and excellent bend to get to the quarterback consistently.

The Ravens have two game changers on their defense with Starks and Green, while adding Emory Jones Jr. as an offensive lineman with positional flexibility to play guard or tackle. He's an excellent run blocker as well, which is great for a mobile quarterback like Lamar Jackson.

The Ravens are off to a great start in this draft, and have eight picks on Day 3. They could end up with the best draft class this year.