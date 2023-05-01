Welcome to the Monday edition of the Pick Six newsletter. It is I, John Breech, and I am back in the saddle after taking a one-month hiatus from writing the newsletter.

1. Today's podcast: Best draft pick made by each team

The guys from the "With the First Pick" podcast were extremely busy over the weekend. After the draft was over, I'm assuming they all just wanted to take a nap, but instead, they got together to record a post-draft podcast.

For today's episode, Ryan Wilson and Emory Hunt were joined by former Minnesota Vikings general manager Rick Spielman and three of them broke down every team's best pick along with one hidden gem from each team.

For most teams, their best pick was the one they made in the first round, but I've decided to spice things up here by only listing teams who had their best pick outside of the first round. With that in mind, let's take a look at the best pick for five different teams:

On their list of hidden gems, two of the most interesting names are Georgia QB Stetson Bennett and Tulane running back Tyjae Spears. On Bennett's end, he's now headed to Los Angeles after the Rams selected him in the fourth round with the 128th overall pick. As for Spears, he'll now be in the same back field as Derrick Henry after the Titans selected the Tulane star in the third round with the 81st overall pick.

You can hear the guys break down the best pick from every team by listening to today's podcast here (you can also watch it live twice weekly on the NFL on CBS YouTube channel and you can subscribe on iTunes, Spotify or wherever you listen to podcasts).

If you're not in the mood to listen to a podcast today, you can read about who the best picks and hidden gems are by clicking here.

2. NFL Draft grades for every team

There is no one who loves handing out grades more than Pete Prisco, so after the draft was over on Saturday night, he sifted through every team's draft class and came up with a grade for each team.

Prisco was clearly in a friendly mood this year -- or he's gotten soft in his old age -- because he didn't hand out a single 'D' or a single 'F.' Instead, the lowest grade he handed out was a 'C-.'

With that in mind, here's a look at the four teams that were hit with a 'C-,' along with Prisco's explanation for why he didn't like what they did in the draft.

Dolphins: C-. "They lost their first-round pick because they violated the league's policy on integrity of the game when they tampered with Tom Brady. So their first pick was Cam Smith, which I didn't like. The rest of the draft was just OK, and they didn't take an offensive lineman with their first three picks, waiting until the seventh round when they took tackle Ryan Hayes. That could end up being a problem."

"They lost their first-round pick because they violated the league's policy on integrity of the game when they tampered with Tom Brady. So their first pick was Cam Smith, which I didn't like. The rest of the draft was just OK, and they didn't take an offensive lineman with their first three picks, waiting until the seventh round when they took tackle Ryan Hayes. That could end up being a problem." Vikings: C-. "After Jordan Addison in the first round, I didn't love their draft. I do like fifth-round defensive tackle Jacquelin Roy from LSU. He has talent and he's strong. Seventh-round running back DeWayne McBride was on my Better-Than team, so I like him."

"After Jordan Addison in the first round, I didn't love their draft. I do like fifth-round defensive tackle Jacquelin Roy from LSU. He has talent and he's strong. Seventh-round running back DeWayne McBride was on my Better-Than team, so I like him." 49ers: C-. "Taking kicker Jake Moody in the third round is way too high. I hate that. Kickers come and go, so why not just bring two to camp and let them compete? Haven't teams learned yet from drafting kickers? I didn't love this draft."

"Taking kicker Jake Moody in the third round is way too high. I hate that. Kickers come and go, so why not just bring two to camp and let them compete? Haven't teams learned yet from drafting kickers? I didn't love this draft." Chiefs: C-. "It's hard to doubt this organization, but I didn't love this draft. I think they left meat on the bone. I think there were better options when they picked the positions they did." One pick Prisco especially disliked was the selection of pass rusher Felix Anudike-Uzomah in the first round.

If you're wondering whether Prisco actually handed out any good grades, the answer is yes. A total of four teams -- the Bengals, Cowboys, Lions and Eagles -- all received an "A." If you want to check out the grades given to every other team, be sure to click here.

3. Ranking every QB taken in the first three rounds by the situation they landed in

Bryce Young was the No. 1 overall pick in the draft, but that doesn't necessarily mean he's in the best situation to succeed going forward. To figure out who has it the best, Cody Benjamin went through and ranked every quarterback who was drafted in the first three rounds based on how well they're set up for future success.

I'm going to give you the top two quarterbacks on his list and I can promise you that No. 1 is going to be a surprise.

To check out Cody's full ranking, be sure to click here.

As a bonus, that's not the only ranking involving quarterbacks that we have for you today. We also ranked which teams have the best chance of landing USC quarterback Caleb Williams in next year's draft and you can check out that ranking here.

4. Undrafted free agent signings: Tracking the frenzy

The only thing crazier than the NFL Draft is what happens after the draft. At the conclusion of the event, there's a total free-for-all as each team tries to sign the best undrafted free agents.

Just because a player goes undrafted doesn't mean they can't still become a star in the NFL. As a matter of fact, some of the biggest stars in NFL history didn't get drafted. From Tony Romo to Kurt Warner to Antonio Gates to James Harrison, plenty of players have gone on to have impressive careers after not getting drafted.

With that in mind, here are some of the notable undrafted players who have already signed a deal:

Kurt Warner's son signs with the Buccaneers. Although Warner is a Hall of Fame quarterback, his son doesn't play the same position. Kade Warner was a receiver in college who finished the 2022 season with 46 catches for 456 yards and five touchdowns at Kansas State. The younger Warner will now compete for a spot on Tampa Bay's roster.

Although Warner is a Hall of Fame quarterback, his son doesn't play the same position. Kade Warner was a receiver in college who finished the 2022 season with 46 catches for 456 yards and five touchdowns at Kansas State. The younger Warner will now compete for a spot on Tampa Bay's roster. Vikings land PFF's top linebacker. According to Pro Football Focus, Ivan Pace Jr. was the highest graded linebacker in college football last season, but somehow, he still went undrafted. The former Cincinnati star was expected to go somewhere around the fourth round, but he fell out of the draft entirely, which ended up working out well for the Vikings.

According to Pro Football Focus, Ivan Pace Jr. was the highest graded linebacker in college football last season, but somehow, he still went undrafted. The former Cincinnati star was expected to go somewhere around the fourth round, but he fell out of the draft entirely, which ended up working out well for the Vikings. Rams finally have a kicker. Going into the draft, the Rams didn't have a kicker on their roster, and surprisingly, they decided not to take one. Instead, the Rams ended up adding North Carolina State kicker Christopher Dunn as an undrafted free agent. Dunn didn't get drafted even though he won the Lou Groza Award as the top FBS kicker in 2022. The Rams also signed Oklahoma State kicker Tanner Brown, so Dunn will definitely have some competition for the kicking job.

To check out every undrafted free agent signing, you can head to our tracker by clicking here.

5. NFL eyeing May 11 for release of the schedule

Patrick McDermott/Getty Images

With the NFL Draft now officially in the books, the next big event on the NFL calendar will be taking place in May with the release of the full 2023 regular-season schedule.

The NFL hasn't announced the official date for the schedule release yet, but it appears that the league does have a certain date in mind. According to ESPN.com, the NFL is targeting Thursday, May 11.

Although we don't know much about the 2023 schedule, here are five things we do know:

If the NFL does release the schedule on May 11, that means we're officially t-minus 10 days and counting until it drops.

6. Extra points: Bills sign veteran running back

