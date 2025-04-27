The 2025 NFL Draft has come and gone, ending a long three days for the league and months of scouting for all 32 teams. Some draft classes will provide immediate results (look at the 2024 Philadelphia Eagles) while others will take years to see if their class is good or bad.

Even with the draft complete, there were still plenty of notable takeaways from the three days of the annual selection meeting. The Jacksonville Jaguars gave up a kings ransom to select Travis Hunter, while the Cleveland Browns stacked their draft capital to take two quarterbacks (including Shedeur Sanders). The Browns quarterback room this summer will be a sight to behold.

The Pittsburgh Steelers even took a quarterback later in this draft (Will Howard), while the New York Giants added a player they believe is their franchise quarterback (Jaxson Dart) along with selecting arguably the best player in the draft in Abdul Carter.

How these draft classes play out will be determined over time, as this is essentially the last year the draft will have the six-year seniors and the COVID years as a result of the pandemic from five years ago. That doesn't mean there isn't any immediate overreactions to certain picks and how they play out on teams.

Which overreactions from the 2025 NFL Draft will stick? Which are actually overreactions and which are reality? Time to take a dive into the biggest storylines of the draft.

Will Howard will be the Steelers' starting QB in Week 1

Overreaction or reality: Overreaction

The Steelers selected Howard in the sixth round, finally finding a quarterback in this draft after passing on several in the early rounds (including Sanders, Dart and Milroe). Given the Steelers' current quarterback situation, Howard is arguably the best quarterback on the roster.

Mason Rudolph is the starter, but Howard could beat him out with a strong preseason. It wouldn't be surprising at all if Howard started in Week 1 with this current quarterback group.

This draft showcased the Steelers expect Aaron Rodgers to be in the building soon, and take over the reins of QB1. That gives Pittsburgh time to develop Howard.

Shedeur Sanders reacts to getting picked by Browns: 'Thank you for giving me a chance' Jeff Kerr

Shedeur Sanders will not make Browns roster

Overreaction or reality: Overreaction

The Browns quarterback situation is enough to give anyone a headache. Think about the four moves Cleveland made to revamp the quarterback room: Trading for Kenny Pickett, signing Joe Flacco, using a third-round pick on Dillon Gabriel, and a fifth-round pick on Sanders. These moves aren't exactly enticing.

Pickett should be the front-runner to win the starting job with Flacco as veteran competition. Who knows how Gabriel and Sanders play out but there's a case to be made Sanders has the most talent and athleticism of the four. If any of these players struggle and Sanders has a strong summer, there's a good bet he'll start a game in 2025 if he makes the roster. Keep in mind the Browns aren't cutting Flacco or Pickett, and Gabriel was a third-round pick. How bad would that look?

The Browns will likely keep four quarterbacks -- they also have injured Deshaun Watson to deal with -- and Sanders will be a part of that quarterback room. This quarterback roulette will last for at least a year.

Browns made a mistake taking two QBs

Overreaction or reality: Reality

Who knows exactly what the Browns were doing in this draft? Cleveland was wise to trade down from No. 2 to No. 5 overall, even if that meant passing on one of the few "blue chip" players in this draft in Hunter. With all the picks the Browns received, Cleveland had an excellent opportunity to accelerate their rebuild.

Once the Browns took Gabriel in Round 3, that seemed to be the rookie quarterback they would develop behind Pickett and Flacco. Turns out, Cleveland traded up in Round 5 to select Sanders and added another quarterback to the mix.

The Browns are the first team since 1971 to select two straight quarterbacks who were taken by the same team in the first five rounds (Houston Oilers with Dan Pastorini and Lynn Dickey). Both players had solid careers but it likely wasn't the wisest move since Dickey found his footing with another organization.

Cleveland is likely going to waste a pick here whether Gabriel or Sanders pan out, or two picks if both struggle. Seems like the Browns created an unnecessary problem.

Eagles were smart not trading Dallas Goedert

Overreaction or reality: Reality

Always seemed silly the Eagles would trade Goedert for a Day 3 draft pick in what was perceived to be a weak draft class. Plenty of tight ends went off the board early, which also hurt the Eagles potentially getting a Day 2 pick for Goedert -- who is on the final year of his contract.

Goedert is a good player and an asset for a team that looks to repeat as Super Bowl champions. The Eagles didn't need much on offense this offseason, outside of offensive line and wide receiver depth. The tight end group in Philadelphia is the deepest in years, and Goedert has been a massive asset in the passing game.

Made too much sense to allow Goedert to play out his contract. Eagles should make sure he's around in 2025.

Giants made massive mistake only taking one offensive lineman

Overreaction or reality: Overreaction

The Giants did have one of their better drafts. They drafted arguably the best player in the draft in pass rusher Abdul Carter at No. 3 overall and didn't have to give up much to move up eight spots and take a flyer on Dart at No. 25. Defensive tackle Darius Alexander and running back Cam Skattebo were also good picks.

The Giants have a great defensive front and a good running back room. Unfortunately for New York, the offensive line still has the same issues as it did last year. In a draft filled with good offensive linemen, the Giants didn't take one until the fifth round (Purdue's Marcus Mbow). The offensive line issues have hurt the Giants over the past decade and will likely be a problem in 2025.

Regardless, the Giants need better coaching and development up front if the offensive line can succeed. They didn't need to go offensive line heavy this year, choosing to make other areas of the roster better. New York chased offensive linemen in the draft for years and got burnt by that strategy.

The Giants are better but still have a ways to go.