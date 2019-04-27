NFL draft pick Greedy Williams: 'The Browns are going to the Super Bowl this year'

Former LSU cornerback Greedy Williams was considered by some evaluators to be the top man-coverage corner in the 2019 NFL Draft. He was billed throughout the draft process as a potential first-round selection, but ultimately, things did not work out that way.

Williams slid into the second round, where he was snatched up by the Cleveland Browns, who moved up three spots in order to land the defensive back. You can follow along with every pick as it happens on Saturday in our Draft Tracker, where you can also watch the CBS Sports HQ live coverage of everything you need to know from Nashville.

Williams does not foresee his team making a similar slide in the 2019 season. He sees the Browns going right to the top.

"I know one thing -- that the Browns are going to the Super Bowl this year," Williams said on his conference call with Cleveland-area reporters, per ESPN.com. "That's a fact."

One of the things giving him confidence in that prediction is his partnership with fellow cornerback Denzel Ward, who was the No. 4 overall selection in last year's draft and had a fantastic rookie season for Cleveland.

"Oh, my God," Williams said. "Me and Denzel, we are going to tear up the league. You can go man on the outside all day, and we will lock down those receivers. Denzel is a Pro Bowl corner, came in his rookie year and did what he needed to do. I know he's going to prep me up and get me ready to do the same thing. Possibly we can be the two Pro Bowl corners in the league playing for the same team."

Williams obviously has high expectations for both himself and his team, and he's not alone. The Browns are, incredibly, among the favorites in the AFC after having added Odell Beckham Jr. and Olivier Vernon via trade, and Sheldon Richardson and Morgan Burnett, among others, in free agency. If Williams can solidify the cornerback spot opposite Ward, the Browns could have one of the NFL's best defenses in 2019, and with Beckham, Jarvis Landry, David Njoku, and Nick Chubb supporting Baker Mayfield under center, one of its best offenses, too.