We're officially days away from the 2025 NFL Draft, and there's plenty of intrigue as to which positions teams will target in the first round. The Las Vegas Raiders hold the No. 6 pick and are expected to go with Boise State running back Ashton Jeanty, but will they?

NFL Draft prop picks

Carson Schwesinger in the first round (+300, DraftKings)

Evaluators I know and trust who don't lie to me and have no reason to spin me believe this kid, and not Jihaad Campbell from Alabama, is the best true, modern linebacker in this draft, and they frankly don't think it's close. His athleticism and instincts and coverage skills are special. Several told me they have a first-round grade on him. Things can get wild and wooly at the bottom of the first round, and of all the players available in this market for plus money, Schwesinger stood out to me as worth wagering on. I get the sense teams like him a whole lot more than any mock drafter knows.

Matthew Golden drafted before Mykel Williams (+160, DraftKings)

There is much debate about how to stack the edge rushers in this draft and who fits best where and how much teams like them. I get a lot more intel on people loving Jalon Walker or Shemar Stewart than I do Williams. And I also continue to have a feeling the Raiders throw us a curveball here and draft a WR, in which case I see Jerry Jones grabbing Golden 12th overall. He loves drafting WRs, he needs to prop up his $60M QB and broken offense and I don't see him trading up for Ashton Jeanty.

Raiders to draft a WR first (+2000, FanDuel)

I am rehashing this from weeks ago, but only because the value is still there and the more people who work for teams I talk to as the draft approaches, the more I think this isn't just my hunch. If Jeanty is gone and an OL or two are off the board, Tom Brady taking Tetairoa McMillan wouldn't shock me at all. Geno Smith isn't getting any younger, and neither is Pete Carroll. They have nothing remotely close to NFL-caliber except for Brock Bowers in the pass-catching department, and some evaluators I know view McMillan as a top-10 talent.

Chargers to draft an OL first (+600, FanDuel)

The tight end the Chargers covet won't be there and the defensive line might be pretty picked through, too. Jim Harbaugh is steadfast about beating people up at the line of scrimmage and pounding the rock, and his interior OL stunk last year and undermined the pass protection and inside run game. His first pick last year was a tackle, which we told you was coming a month before the draft. We don't feel quite as strongly about this prop (Joe Alt from Notre Dame was such an obvious fit for Harbaugh a year ago) as that one; this isn't nearly the same lock. But all things being equal, OL fits Harbaugh's model of team building, and I suspect there are still several top tier OL on the board when they select, especially along the interior.

Chiefs to draft DL/EDGE first (+175, FanDuel)

Yeah, the Chiefs need OL in a big way, as these markets represent. But are we sure they don't think they can still develop some of their young tackles? And if there is the kind of quality available along the DL, can they afford to pass knowing it might be picked apart by the time they select again? Chris Jones is starting to slow down, they have issues along the defensive line as it is, and I don't see them passing on quality on defense even with their protection problems from the Super Bowl seemingly exacerbated by Joe Thuney's departure. They like to grab OL in the middle of the draft where value is higher.

Dolphins to draft a safety first (+600, DraftKings)

If you have been checking out our work the last month or so, you know we think the markets are off in terms of this position group. We have dabbled on Nick Emmanwori as a top-10 pick and as the first DB selected (not including Travis Hunter), and we see several teams in the teens leaning into the secondary despite other position groups being connected to them in the betting markets (like San Francisco). Miami has major needs at OL – stop me if you've heard that before – but they do not prioritize the trenches and seem to think they can find those guys wherever. They saw what a difference-maker safety Jevon Holland was when he was in top form and healthy there. You aren't going anywhere in the AFC without defenders like that. This juice is worth the squeeze to me.

