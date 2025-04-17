The first round of the 2025 NFL Draft is officially a week away. It appears the first two picks are set, with Miami quarterback Cam Ward and Colorado cornerback/wide receiver Travis Hunter the odds-on favorites to go No. 1 and 2, respectively. But what about after those two? Where will intriguing talents like Tyler Warren, Nick Emmanwori and Shemar Stewart go?

NFL Draft prop picks

Nick Emmanwori to be first DB selected (+1700, DraftKings)

If you don't think there has been a Kyle Hamilton Effect since the Ravens stole the shapeshifting, three-level defender at No. 14 overall, you haven't been listening. This is an archetype other teams are craving, and it doesn't matter if you already appear set at the position when you take an athlete like this. Emmanwori can operate in the box, as a slot corner, as a hybrid linebacker and as a free safety. Think that the 49ers, who watched Hamilton almost single-handedly send Brock Purdy to the sidelines early in a blowout loss at home to Baltimore in 2023, wouldn't be into that? Are we absolutely sure a corner goes before Seattle gets on the clock at No. 18? Too many evaluators I really trust have gushed about Emmanwori to me for me to ignore this possibility. Someone could trade up for him, too.

Tyler Warren to go No. 5 overall (+2500, DK)

Could the Jaguars' new boy wonder head coach convince new football exec Tony Boselli to give him a freak-of-nature pass catcher with the first pick of his regime in another attempt to prop up Trevor Lawrence? Is that really such a remote possibility as to warrant odds this long? It's something owner Shad Khan, the man behind the shocking Blake Bortles pick, would probably be all for. It would be a selection of a top-flight player at a fairly premium position, which you can sell in the top five. It's a lot sexier than taking an offensive or defensive lineman, even though that may be the more prudent selection. Warren would make more sense than a running back or wideout for the Jags if they were intent on adding a skill player.

Shemar Stewart to be second DL taken after Abdul Carter (+1100, DK)

We've seen variance in the evaluation of pass rushers before, and the top evaluators I trust really like Stewart and aren't scared off by his low sack numbers. A few observers who are really good at this have told me they can see some Myles Garrett in Stewart. If you think you can get a true quality starting defensive tackle in the middle rounds, might you allow yourself to dream on a edge talent even as high as in the top 10? I don't see why not. I've looked into taking him to go in the top 10, as well.

Tetairoa McMillan to go in the Top 10 (+430, FanDuel)

The Raiders are a wild card team to me. They could go for a running back, sure. They have needs all over their defense at every level. But I just have a sense that Tom Brady is going to do whatever he wants. Geno Smith is not going to lift an offense all by himself, and outside of Brock Bowers, there isn't anything going on offense for Las Vegas. McMillan has a little different mentality and has rubbed a few people the wrong way, but I think Brady would gravitate to it. Mostly just a hunch here, but one I determined was worth putting a few bucks on.

Under 6.5 OLs drafted in first round (-200, DK)

I don't hear my sources getting very excited about this group, and while there is some thought that the defensive tackles will get pushed down the board because there may be generational depth at that position this year (and 2026 is looking kind of bleak there), I am starting to be of the mind that there will be a run on DTs with first-round talent at the back end of the first round, pushing the run on offensive linemen to Day 2. Even obviously OL-needy teams like the Chiefs at the end of the first round could trade out. The Eagles never shy away from loading up on the DL even if they have depth. I just don't think teams will reach for offensive linemen given the depth available there, too, and I figure we'll see DL, DBs and WRs going in the 20s the way we would normally see OL go in many recent drafts.

Under 15.5 offensive players drafted in first round (-145, DK)

So if I don't think we get the OL action we usually get, and there are very likely two RBs and two TEs in the first round, and this WR class lacks the elite No. 1 upside potential of recent drafts, then, yeah, it makes sense to play this bet with the previous one. There's still also a chance that only two quarterbacks end up going in the first round and not three, because I can't find the exact fit for Jaxson Dart (though I figure someone trades in late to grab him). The overwhelming strength of this draft is on the defensive side of the ball and in the front seven, and after what Philly just did to Patrick Mahomes with its front seven, I expect that trend to carry into this selection process.

