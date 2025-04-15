The first round of the 2025 NFL Draft begins in just over a week. Former Miami quarterback Cam Ward is the overwhelming favorite to go first overall to the Tennessee Titans, but what happens after that? Where will top prospects like Abdul Carter, Ashton Jeanty, Sheduer Sanders and Travis Hunter end up?

NFL Draft prop picks

Seahawks First Pick Safety (+1000, BetMGM)

How did Mike Macdonald's defense look in his first year as a head coach without someone like Kyle Hamilton in that joker slot CB/box LB/FS role? Yeah. Sure, the Seahawks need help along the offensive line, but general manager John Schneider tends to think he can always find that deeper in the draft. A stud tight end or another wideout makes sense, too. Could Seattle look at Nick Emmanwori with all that length at 6-foot-3 and squint to see some Hamilton-like qualities there? Hamilton went in this exact area of the draft in part because he wasn't a burner. A kid like this in Macdonald's hands and there are no worries about him having a role in every down and situation no matter who else is on the roster. Maybe he goes higher than this, but this seems oddly priced to me.

Rams First Pick DL/EDGE (+525, BetMGM)

Everybody thinks the Rams will grab a corner, and they might. Sean McVay got a ring due in large part to a generational interior DL with obscene pass rush ability, and just because he loaded up on defensive players last year doesn't mean he won't do so again and double down. The strength of this draft is DL and there will be some DL who stand out for the Rams when they in the first round who won't be there in the second round. Do you think Los Angeles wouldn't grab Derrick Harmon, who has ridiculous interior pass rush metrics before he got hurt, if he's sitting there? You can't have too deep of a rotation, and the Rams pride themselves on finding ways to get different athletes on the field.

Texans First Pick DL/EDGE (+600, DraftKings)

Another one where the team would seem to need OL help in the worst way possible. But the head coach is a former linebacker, he came to Houston after serving as an assistant with a San Francisco team that was always looking for DL and he wants a deep rotation. With where the Texans are picking and the strengths of this draft class, there could be multiple defensive linemen too good to ignore. GM Nick Caserio comes from a scouting culture in New England where the Patriots thought they could routinely find replacement-level OL in the deepest regions of the draft from obscure players.

Cowboys First Pick RB (+850, DraftKings)

If Ashton Jeanty is sitting there, are you telling me the guy who kept throwing money at Ezekiel Elliott not that long ago, loves drafting skill guys in the first round and watched the Eagles win a Super Bowl by adding an every-down back won't go this route? Who would stop Jerry Jones from doing this? I figure it's a WR here because Jeanty is gone, but that's hardly a lock. I made this bet in some ways as a hedge on what I placed on Bears to draft Jeanty a few weeks ago. The Bears could go TE and I wouldn't flinch, but if they do, I think this is the floor for the best RB in the draft. Run the ball more and try to keep Dak Prescott upright enough to squeeze that $60M a year out of him. Which brings us to …

Bears First Pick TE (+600, BetMGM)

I have no trepidation the Bears want to prop up their QB in any and every way possible, and they seem to be good with their OL. Cole Kmet is a nice player, but he is not a matchup nightmare by any stretch of the imagination, and they could pretty easily toggle into a 12 personnel team. Rookie head coach Ben Johnson wants to collect dynamic talent in all shapes and sizes. A true downfield threat monster tight end like Tyler Warren has to merit strong consideration here.

Eagles First Pick LB (+1500, DraftKings)

This is crazy, right? Haven't the Eagles done enough of this in the draft and through signing and then re-signing Zack Baun? Maybe. What if there are a ton of front-seven players they love sitting there at the end of the first round, so they drop out with someone who wants to grab QB Jaxson Dart? By the time they pick Friday, somebody like UCLA's Carson Schwesinger could be there for the taking. Smart evaluators I talk to continue to have me believing teams like this kid a lot more than Mock Draft Nation has caught up to. GM Howie Roseman has more than built up enough collateral with ownership to do whatever he wants. Philadelphia trusts coordinator Vic Fangio to maximize talent, and I'm just making a small wager here playing a hunch.

