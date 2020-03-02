NFL Draft prospect Henry Ruggs has an incredible dunking highlight reel from high school

Former Alabama wide receiver Henry Ruggs dropped a few jaws with his blazing performance in the 40-yard dash at the NFL Scouting Combine on Thursday, and he's somehow managed to once again capture the awe of many with another fabulously athletic performance. This one, however, is a bit less recent.

At Robert E. Lee High School in Montgomery, Alabama, Huggs played both football and basketball. While it's clear he had talent on the gridiron -- getting a scholarship to play at Alabama tends to be proof of that -- he also was a highlight-hungry basketball player that could really throw it down.

Henry Ruggs recorded a 4.27 in the 40 at the NFL combine yesterday. Here he is showing his athleticism in high school. (video via @hudl, JG Images, @__RUGGS) pic.twitter.com/WxK6slUuwA — Hoopmixtape.com (@Hoopmixtape) February 28, 2020

It would be an easy inclination to wonder whether Ruggs chose the correct sport to pursue a professional path towards. But the choice to focus on football was an easy choice for the prospect for a very somber reason. In 2016, Ruggs lost his best friend, Rod Scott, in a car accident. Scott, who was practically a brother to Ruggs, was the one who convinced the now-21-year-old to become a football player, and believed that his friend could become a five-star player.

Ruggs spent three seasons playing for Nick Saban at Alabama. In his final season with the program, he made 40 catches for 746 yards and seven touchdowns in 12 games. CBS Sports' Chris Trapasso has him going No. 4 overall to the New York Giants in his latest mock draft.